Man arrested after dodging police over drugs & gun

(CNS): A 22-year-old man from George Town was charged on Monday with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence as well as possession of cocaine and ganja. He was arrested ten days after he ran away from the police officers who pulled over the car he was driving on School Road, George Town.

The RCIPS said the man got out of the driver’s side and ran off with what looked like a gun in his hand, leaving his passenger behind. The passenger was a 30-year-old man also from George Town, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja. He has since been bailed has not been charged. The younger man appeared in court today and has also now been bailed to appear on 14 September.