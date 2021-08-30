Local seniors to get free passports

(CNS): Cayman Islands passport holders aged 65 and over will no longer have to pay passport fees after Cabinet amended the relevant regulations following a recommendation by the Council of Older Persons made some two years ago. The order waives fees for first-time applications and renewals of British Overseas Territory Citizen (Cayman Islands) passports, change of name on passports, replacement of lost or stolen passports, provision of temporary passports, call out fees and US visa waiver services.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Border Control Chris Saunders said that analysis had showed that the implementation of the policy would have a negligible impact on public revenue but would provide a real benefit to Cayman’s elderly population.

“It’s important to my Cabinet colleagues and I that, as a government, we appropriately facilitate all of our people living their lives to their fullest potential,” Saunders said in a release announcing the waiver. “For our senior citizens, who have spent their lives working to build our community, a key concern is living on fixed incomes after retirement.

“By waiving these fees, we aim to reduce and remove the financial load our seniors have to bear in their day-to-day lives. After a fee review and careful analysis, it was determined that the reduced revenue collected through passport services would be a minimal loss to Government coffers but would offer a real long-term benefit to our seniors by reducing their financial obligations,” he added.