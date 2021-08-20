Just 57 new vaccines given after clinic closures

(CNS): With the COVID-19 vaccination clinic closed most days this week, just 57 additional people have been added to the first dose vaccine tally. The clinics are closed on Mondays anyway, but Hurricane Grace scuppered the schedule for the rest of this week as well. This means that, less than three weeks from government’s target date to have 80% of the population vaccinated, around 6,000 people will need to get both their first and second shots and another 2,000 will need to get their second if the goal is to be met.

Currently, 50,943 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48,847, or 69% of the estimated population, have had both doses.

Five more travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, according to Friday’s results. There are currently nine active cases among 826 people in isolation and quarantine, with three people suffering symptoms.