Just 57 new vaccines given after clinic closures
(CNS): With the COVID-19 vaccination clinic closed most days this week, just 57 additional people have been added to the first dose vaccine tally. The clinics are closed on Mondays anyway, but Hurricane Grace scuppered the schedule for the rest of this week as well. This means that, less than three weeks from government’s target date to have 80% of the population vaccinated, around 6,000 people will need to get both their first and second shots and another 2,000 will need to get their second if the goal is to be met.
Currently, 50,943 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48,847, or 69% of the estimated population, have had both doses.
Five more travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, according to Friday’s results. There are currently nine active cases among 826 people in isolation and quarantine, with three people suffering symptoms.
Category: Health, health and safety
Perfect timing for an excuse why the goal post needs to be moved.
I see they have added 2 more BA flights for September. What about adding a few more Cayman Airways flights? Some of us need to travel to attend to family matters. I have been on a waitlist for the last 5 weeks for anything in August or September from MIA to GCM. But nothing.
The government plan for phase 3 on September 9th implies some additional flights “including a flight slot management system”, and allow travel without an explicit mandatory reason.
So why doesnt the CAL schedule reflect additional flights?
(I am so frustrated).
On Saturday, there will only be 19 days until September 9th. So if 6,000 people show up Saturday for their first dose, they wont be eligible for second dose until after Sept 9th.
So now that it is mathematically impossible, isnt it time for Mr. Panton to give us an update on plans?