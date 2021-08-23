Jet aborts Brac take-off after blown tyre

Jet with blown tyre at the Brac airport )from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has confirmed that a private LJ55 Lear Jet had to abandon a take-off part way down the runway at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Friday morning after the nose gear tyre blew. The aircraft pulled to a stop before take-off and the two crew members and four passengers on board, who were all unhurt, disembarked safely before the jet was moved off the runway to the apron.

The aborted take-off closed the runway from around 11am to around 12:50pm, interrupting the domestic schedule, which fuelled rumours of a crash. The CIAA did not confirm the incident until Saturday afternoon.

The Jet had been destined to Fort Lauderdale and officials said a recovery flight was approved to enable the operator to bring in another aircraft to take the passengers out and to bring a mechanic to change the tyre. This was completed and both aircraft departed by 5:40pm.