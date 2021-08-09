Jamaican fishermen rescued after a week lost at sea

Jamaican fishermen rescued on Friday, 6 August (Photo credit: RCIPS)

(CNS) Two Jamaican fishermen aboard a 34ft fishing vessel that was missing at sea for more than a week were rescued and brought to shore in Cayman early Friday morning following a coordinated search and the help of an oil tanker. The Jamaican authorities notified the Cayman Islands Coast Guard about the missing boat and crew on 29 July. As a result the local coastguard joined the Jamaican and US coastguards in a coordinated rescue mission.

A week after the search began, on Thursday 5 August, an oil tanker west of Cayman reported seeing a vessel in distress which fit the description of the missing boat. The Operations Rescue and Coordination Centre requested the assistance of the ship’s captain to deliver the men to Grand Cayman, to which they agreed.

The men were given first aid by the cargo ship’s crewmen on the way to the Cayman Islands and the tanker was met at sea by the CICG, when the men were transferred to a coastguard boat and brought ashore. Customs and Border Control was informed and arrangements were made to safely land the men and they were met at the port by a team consisting of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA), personnel from Travel Time Cayman and the CBC and taken to hospital.

The two men, who are now in good health, were assessed by HSA medical staff and are currently at an isolation facility here. The Jamaica Consulate in the Cayman Islands has been contacted and they are assisting with their welfare needs, pending their return to Jamaica.

“On behalf of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the team that assisted in this rescue, I would like the thank the captain and crew aboard the oil tanker for their assistance in saving these two missing men,” said Commander Robert Scotland “This was just one example of the importance and effectiveness of the Operation Rescue and Co-ordination Centre.”