Island-wide clean-up planned for World Cleanup Day

(CNS): Plastic Free Cayman is coordinating an island-wide clean-up next month to mark World Cleanup Day and to address the build-up of plastic around our shoreline after the two recent tropical storms. The event will take place on Saturday 18 September at eight different locations and the organisation is encouraging people to join in the event.

“It has become increasingly clear just how important our beaches are to Cayman’s economy, our tourism industry and our cultural heritage,” said Claire Huges of PFC, as she urged people to join other volunteers and help restore our shores to their natural beauty.

Several community groups have already signed up to take part across all three islands to create Cayman’s largest beach clean effort to date. They include CayOcean, Protect Our Future, The Mangrove Rangers, Stoak’d Cayman, Lucky Slice, ALT, and Island Supply.

Volunteers can register on the World Cleanup Day website or simply sign in upon their arrival to the clean-up.