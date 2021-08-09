Intruder sexually assaults woman in home

(CNS): A woman was indecently assaulted at her home in the Silver Oaks residential complex on Crewe Road, George Town, around 10pm on Thursday night, police revealed on Monday. Five days after the fact, police are encouraging anyone who may have seen the intruder to contact detectives. According to the RCIPS, the woman heard noises in her apartment and was then attacked by an unknown man.

A physical altercation ensued and the victim was injured and indecently assaulted. She managed to escape the attacker, flee the residence and seek help from a neighbour. She then attended hospital, where she was treated for injuries

Police suggested the man was a burglar but did not indicate if anything was stolen and no description of the man has been given.