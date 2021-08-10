Inflation falls but people feeling price pain
(CNS): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 1% in the first quarter of 2021 against the same three months in 2020, and while three of the twelve CPI divisions that are used to calculated inflation decreased, most people did not feel a drop in the cost of living this spring and continue to navigate what seems to the ordinary person like an unsustainable situation. Although rents are higher than ever before and utility costs are becoming increasingly painful, the Economics and Statistics Office said that in the first quarter of 2021, the division housing and utilities recorded the largest average price decline of 5.1 percent in the CPI basket.
The ESO said that this was due mainly to the drop in the average cost of electricity, which fell by 8.5%; water supply costs, which fell by 6.4%; imputed rentals for owner-occupiers, which fell by 4.6%; and actual rentals paid by tenants, which fell by 4.2%. Comparing the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, the CPI fell by 1.7%, as the average cost of housing and utilities declined by 5.7%, education dropped by 1.3%, and household equipment fell by 0.8%.
The ESO also said that the transport index declined by 1.7%, as fuel prices dropped by 13.3%. The index for passenger transport by road decreased by 10.1% and purchase of motor vehicles also went down 7%.
While gas prices may have fallen at the pump earlier this year, that had rapidly increased again. With drivers feeling the sting on the roads, residents took to social media last week to raise the alarm about the prohibitively expensive fuel bills, as the annual rate increase began to take effect and also following CUC’s announcement of soaring profits in its second quarter.
Meanwhile, the ESO report found many other areas where costs are rising. Food and drink was up 4.6% across the board, with significant hikes in food basics such fruit, milk, cheese and eggs, which were up around 11%, while meat prices rose almost 9%. The cost of health services also surged, with medicine increasing by over 13%.
The official figures show a persistent decline in inflation since the end of 2019, when the national rate was running at over 8%. By the end of March it was down to -1%. But there is a clear disparity between the recorded figures and the impact of the actual prices and cost of living on people’s lives.
Meanwhile, as the community struggles with the cost of living, the total value goods imported into Cayman during the first quarter fell by 2.4% for the first quarter of this year. ESO officials said this was due to a decline in food imports, such as meat, vegetables and fruit, cereal and dairy products.
Alcohol, soft drink and clothing imports also fell, while petroleum and related imports recorded a considerable decrease of 27.1%, largely due to the decrease in the importation of motor, aviation and diesel fuel imported.
To read and download both reports visit the ESO website.
Ever since, many years ago admittedly, it was revealed that the ESO CPI basket or whatever it’s called, still had, as an item for costing, VHS tapes long after no one was buying them because technology had moved on,I have had zero faith in their ability to reflect inflation as those of us who actually live lives and buy things and pay bills experience it. I keep my Foster’s and Kirk bills for years ( ok, I’m a sad bastard) and the increases on all items are horrendous. But I own my home so don’t rent so the calculations hammer me because rental costs are supposedly down and this means, along with other things that are down that don’t affect most of us, that everything seems hunky dorey when they calculate inflation. ESO, try just calculating it in the supermarkets…nowhere else, as a project to prove all us bitchers wrong.
Your $ is worth less.
Buy Bitcoin to protect your purchasing power
my neighbour complained of his light bill being $400 this month…he smokes three packs of cigs a day…at ten bucks a pack…a case of beer every week at fourty bucks. a case….lol
So you are saying that as long as people have expendable income, it is okay for the cost of living to go through the roof? Remember that the next time you go out for supper, have a haircut or buy someone a present
So?
No sorry, I simply do not believe these figures from the ESO.
Let alone them pressing me for my business metrics, which I am loathe to give them, but that’s another story.
Oh well, at least there won’t have to be cost of living increases paid out to anyone in either the public or private sector since everything is just fine and dandy and things are going in the right direction and people are going to have a little extra cash in their pockets.
Item: “The ESO said that this was due mainly to the drop in the average cost of electricity, which fell by 8.5%; water supply costs, which fell by 6.4%; imputed rentals for owner-occupiers, which fell by 4.6%; and actual rentals paid by tenants, which fell by 4.2%. Comparing the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, the CPI fell by 1.7%, as the average cost of housing and utilities declined by 5.7%, education dropped by 1.3%, and household equipment fell by 0.8%.”
Exactly where were all these reductions manifested?
Oh, wait, I think I briefly felt the 0.8% reduction in household equipment. I think I mentioned that to my wife that the new CoffeeMate was $1.37 cheaper than anticipated. 🙁
I found an old receipt the other day and checked current grocery prices with old ones from just over 2 years ago. The increases were staggering. I used to pay $2.99 perlb for my chicken pieces, now today they are $4.49. That’s a 50% increase in 2 years. And in the last 2 years my rent has increased by 55% after I had to leave my old place when it was sold, and couldn’t find anywhere near those prices for a comparable new place. I’m also finding medical insurance premiums have soared, and the difference between the cost of medical services and what the insurance will pay for is ever widening, leaving me with bigger medical bills all the time. When we came here 14 years ago, we could manage and even ate out sometimes or went to the cinema etc. Now we are barely keeping it together. If we had to move on from our current place, I don’t see a single place we could actually afford to live in now. We consider ourselves fairly fortunate so how some people manage, I just don’t know.
I have even noticed the price of a toilet roll go up by 30% in 2 years …
Obligations including Govt obligations tied to inflation.
As there is no inflation, will the MPs’ now return the pay raises the granted themselves..?
Statistics can be interpreted to say anything you want. Check with the average Joe and all will agree C.I. is still the most expensive place in the WORLD to live and it’s getting worse!
Soon Caymainas won’t be able to buy groceries on our own island… Is there nothing the government can do to reduce this? I can guarantee once most places put their prices up (restaurants, supermarkets, etc) they will never come back down…
This report just doesn’t add up, with shipping costs nearly doubling worldwide and local insurances costs up about 10% on average how can you responsibly state inflation is down? It is projected to skyrocket as these costs get passed along to tenants, consumers and employees. Clearly the cost of fuel has been felt by anyone with a CUC bill this month. If you speak to anyone who imports containers the cost of shipping has jumped drastically and it can not help but be passed on to the consumer. Wholesale costs are up dramatically as well, and if that isn’t reflected in ESO reports someone is asleep at the wheel. I strongly suggest everyone keeps saving and have cash on hand for the cost increases as they are only starting to be felt here when it comes to essential goods and services.
But …you didn’t thank government for keeping port charges the same for the last 10 years.
The ESO is incapable of telling you something as simple as how many people are actually on the island. Why would you expect them to handle anything as sophisticated as inflation with any actual relevance to the consumer?
it is amazing that people will call foul here and show that they are being lied to by Government, but the minute someone suggests that the powers that be might lie about the vaccines etc. not possible.
Unfortunately for ESO, the average person on the street knows that prices have increased, therefore either they should re-check their figures or lose credibility.
Inflation means a continual increase in cost of a product.
Transitory inflation means a increase in the cost of a product for a finite amount of time. Transitory inflation means products will be more expensive, but that the rate of the increase in the cost will not continute at that same rate for a long period of time.
Is there inflation – Yes.
Will it continue – No.
Will all goods get cheaper – no.
Will some goods get cheaper – yes.
Welcome to what happens when you print trillions of dollars and have massive supply contstraints because of COVID = Lots of demand and no supply.
Ok. All such good news. Anyone living in Cayman knows this is a pile of bull crap…
This is just a made up number. Typical propaganda. Name one commodity that has fallen in price over the last 6 months, weeks even.
Weed not included.
Gold. It is highly nutritious and tastes great.
Rofl
The prices of almost all consumable goods have gone up steadily, and out-of-pace with market inflation forces and supplier scarcity. In an effort to demonstrate an anti-corruption cultural shift to various task forces looking at us under the magnifying glass, this regime needs to press criminal white-collar charges against those businesses colluding on prices against Caymanian consumers. Grocery and fuel conspiracies seem to be low fruit.
We all know the mafias are out there. Due to no competition along with the ridiculous cost of importation (though I can’t say for certain if the lucky few pay the same duties we pay) basic necessities are becoming unreachable.
As a 31 year old who believed what I was told, I find it hard to see a future in this world. I went to school, got my degree and came back. I worked hard and sacrificed ridiculous hours to show commitment and I have a great work ethic. I moved from technology to finance and I’m working on more qualifications but its so disheartening at this point. More studying in hopes to make more money but with these costs it will all be for naught. I’ll be spending 12 hours a day just living just to work and I’ll be spinning all my tires down to the rim just to remain in place.
How do I save up for children or a house? I recently purchased a piece of land but even as a caymanian with my first time purchase I had to pay 2% stamp duty. Where is the concession when the brackets for the concession are not inline with reality. Find me a house outside west of Bodden Town that isn’t over 300k?
Meanwhile I watch government officials in parliament collect 6 figures and give themselves raises while the Cayman economy and lifestyle tumbles further down the hill. They do not experience the same reality as us and will never work for those that put them in that position.
People like you are who we should be granting concession to. People from us. People who should matter. I want to fund you and others like you, and I want the dollars the government fritters away on foreign investment to go toward making lives better here, right now.
My vote no longer matters for anything, since any of the elected leaders can and do recombine in a way that is contrary to their platform for which we voted.
I think it’s time we had some representation. I want some say in these mega-projects which appear to transform our nature wonderland into a mini-Miami.
It’s too late for me also. I hope it’s not too late for you to make your way. I can tell by your words that you’re no stranger to hard work. If only that paid off in the way it once did.
I honestly feel for the younger generation. But please don’t give up. Find ways to go up. Good luck
11.42am Exactly how do businesses charge more to Caymanians than to non Caymanians?.
????
they are basing everything on 13% drop in fule prices in first quarter??? my info shows fuel increasing by 25% from first quarter 20 to first quarter 21
something is seriously wrong with these figures.
look it up online if you dont belive me.
ESO are lagging, the oil price is back up to $70/barrel again. And that’s why gas went up and CUC’s fuel surcharge went up just on the news of it going up. Where’s the buffer, bunkering?? Agree with your statements ESO’s figures are half baked.
ESO are an unnecessary burden on the community. They cost millions and tell us nothing useful. We could reduce import duties and lower the cost of living by simply doing away with the bunch of them.
Want to know the price of milk? Ask Fosters
Property? Ask CIREBA
Population? Ask CBC
Salaries? Ask WORC
The tail is wagging the dog. Please, someone, make it stop!
Nearly $5 CI per gallon now for regular gas…
Agreed. I was wondering if I was remembering incorrectly because I watched fuel prices climb and climb and climb. I remember being told that fuel prices would go down when the global price of oil tanked, but that didn’t happen and we were fed the rationale that it was FIFO pricing for fuel.
None of these numbers reflect the actual cost of living in cayman. I’ve watched every item, even the generic food brands increase to the point now where its unsustainable at this rate. Salaries will never catch up to this and sooner or later those who are just making it will be underwater.