Inflation falls but people feeling price pain

(CNS): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 1% in the first quarter of 2021 against the same three months in 2020, and while three of the twelve CPI divisions that are used to calculated inflation decreased, most people did not feel a drop in the cost of living this spring and continue to navigate what seems to the ordinary person like an unsustainable situation. Although rents are higher than ever before and utility costs are becoming increasingly painful, the Economics and Statistics Office said that in the first quarter of 2021, the division housing and utilities recorded the largest average price decline of 5.1 percent in the CPI basket.

The ESO said that this was due mainly to the drop in the average cost of electricity, which fell by 8.5%; water supply costs, which fell by 6.4%; imputed rentals for owner-occupiers, which fell by 4.6%; and actual rentals paid by tenants, which fell by 4.2%. Comparing the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, the CPI fell by 1.7%, as the average cost of housing and utilities declined by 5.7%, education dropped by 1.3%, and household equipment fell by 0.8%.

The ESO also said that the transport index declined by 1.7%, as fuel prices dropped by 13.3%. The index for passenger transport by road decreased by 10.1% and purchase of motor vehicles also went down 7%.

While gas prices may have fallen at the pump earlier this year, that had rapidly increased again. With drivers feeling the sting on the roads, residents took to social media last week to raise the alarm about the prohibitively expensive fuel bills, as the annual rate increase began to take effect and also following CUC’s announcement of soaring profits in its second quarter.

Meanwhile, the ESO report found many other areas where costs are rising. Food and drink was up 4.6% across the board, with significant hikes in food basics such fruit, milk, cheese and eggs, which were up around 11%, while meat prices rose almost 9%. The cost of health services also surged, with medicine increasing by over 13%.

The official figures show a persistent decline in inflation since the end of 2019, when the national rate was running at over 8%. By the end of March it was down to -1%. But there is a clear disparity between the recorded figures and the impact of the actual prices and cost of living on people’s lives.

Meanwhile, as the community struggles with the cost of living, the total value goods imported into Cayman during the first quarter fell by 2.4% for the first quarter of this year. ESO officials said this was due to a decline in food imports, such as meat, vegetables and fruit, cereal and dairy products.

Alcohol, soft drink and clothing imports also fell, while petroleum and related imports recorded a considerable decrease of 27.1%, largely due to the decrease in the importation of motor, aviation and diesel fuel imported.