Impending storm heads into Caribbean

(CNS): What is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred later this evening could be in the Cayman area by the end of this week, according to the National Hurricane Center, which has begun issuing advisories on the weather system. The disturbance is currently heading towards the Lesser Antilles at 15mph with winds of 35MPH.

On the current forecast track, the system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands tonight, pass near or over the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next two days. The forecast is currently uncertain as the storm is in its early stages but the Cayman Islands falls in the cone of its possible track.

Meanwhile, tucking in just behind this system is another weather system of showers and thunderstorms, though the NHC is giving this second disturbance only a very low chance of becoming a storm.