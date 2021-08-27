Ida churns into hurricane north of Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman Islands had a close shave with Tropical Storm Ida as the system is now a hurricane and is expected to strengthen into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before it reaches the US Gulf Coast, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Ida reached Cuba’s Isle of Youth Friday afternoon with wind speeds of 75mph with higher gusts. The local weather forecasters said that the outer bands of Ida could still cause heavy rain in Cayman this evening. The NHC said Hurricane Ida, which is travelling at 15mph heading northwest, is expected to strengthen rapidly once it moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

