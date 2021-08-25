HSA rolling out digital vaccine certificates

Click to enlarge

(CNS): Anyone who received their COVID-19 vaccination in the Cayman Islands will soon be able to access a digital vaccination certificate on-demand via the hospital’s MyHSA Patient Portal, officials from the Health Services Authority said, as the country prepares for travel restrictions being eased.

According to the latest numbers from public health, 49,086 people, or 69% of the estimated population in Cayman, have now been fully vaccinated and 51,078 have had at least one shot. However, this is well short of the government’s target of 80% of the population being fully inoculated against the virus by 9 September, when the airport is due to reopen to regular commercial air traffic.

HSA Deputy CEO Ronnie Dunn said the portal where people can access digital vaccine certificates is a valuable health information management tool that provides convenience and autonomy to patients.

“As travel restrictions ease, we want to ensure that persons who received the COVID-19 vaccine will have access to their immunization record on a secure platform from anywhere with internet connectivity,” he said.

Government is hosting a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, when it is expected to reveal whether it intends to continue with the plans to open the borders next month, as previously laid out, returning to the Open Skies agreement and allowing residents here to also travel again without justification.

While 9 September was the target date to return to commercial air travel, the circumstances surrounding quarantine and isolation measures were not due to be relaxed until October. Currently, people who have had a fully verifiable vaccine can self-isolate on trust for just five days on return from overseas travel.

Those who have been vaccinated but are unable to verify it are required to isolated for ten days using the GPS wrist band process, and those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated kids must quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who wishes to access a vaccine certificate will need to sign for the MyHSA portal online or through the HealtheLife app, which can be found on either Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for iOS devices.

According to the HSA, signing up for the MyHSA Patient Portal takes less than three minutes on average and is available at any HSA location. Registration requires a photo ID and a valid email address. Parents and guardians can also request access to health profiles for their children or wards under age 16. Community registration will also be available on select dates at partner locations. Online registration will be made available soon for people who may already be overseas.