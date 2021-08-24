HSA opens alternative medicine clinic
(CNS) The Health Services Authority has opened a Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Clinic, which offers treatments that fall outside of orthodox medicine and a herbal medicine dispensary. The service is being offered from the HSA’s new and spacious specialist clinic on the third floor of the Smith Road Centre in George Town.
Various types of natural products and herbal remedies, some which have been used by Caymanians for many years, as well as mind and body practices and other complementary health approaches are on offer to help with a variety of conditions, such as colds, flu, post-viral fatigue, stress and anxiety, muscle, back and joint pain, digestive health, hypertension, women’s, men’s and children’s health issues, weight concerns, cleansing and detox.
“CAM works in conjunction or together with conventional medicine,” said Caymanian Herbal Medicine Practitioner and Medical Doctor, Dr Irka Ebanks.
“It takes a very holistic approach towards healing, by supporting the body’s own natural effort in achieving a balanced state of positive energy and optimum physical health. CAM may also encourage the use of naturopathic medicine, which embraces the idea that one should not only attack symptoms of illness but attack it at its root cause, which may be influenced by poor diet, lack of sleep, mental health struggles and other situational factors that can adversely influence a person’s physical and mental health,” she added.
For many years Caymanians have used herbal remedies and natural ways to cure a variety of ailments, as the knowledge about which plants, shrubs and herbs are good for which ailments was passed down through the generations.
“They have found that the use of specific herbs is effective in healing ‘suffering’ areas of the body and mind, treating them, with an aim for restoration to a state of normality,” said Dr Ebanks. “However, herbal remedies should be treated with caution, as they are medicines – persons should be aware that there are possible interactions with pharmaceutical medications, supplements and other herbs, therefore should only be administered under the care of a physician.”
Dr Ebanks obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) in 2013 after studying at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Jamaica and UWI, School of Clinical Medicine & Research, Nassau Bahamas in 2013. She has gained experience at Kingston Region Public Hospitals – Kingston Public Hospital, Victoria Jubilee Hospital and Bustamante Hospital for Children and Health City Cayman Islands. In 2019 she graduated from the College of Naturopathic Medicine, London, with a Diploma in Herbal Medicine and a Diploma in Naturopathy, after which she returned home and joined HSA as a medical doctor.
Working alongside Dr Ebanks and managing the Herbal Pharmacy is Rosemarie Bailey, who has been registered as a pharmacist for over 28 years and holds a Master’s in Clinical Pharmacy. She is a trained cannabis provider, has trained in herbal medicine and is a medical missionary.
Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays 8am to 4pm and Fridays 8am to 12pm.
To find out more about the CAM service visit the HSA website
or call the Specialist Clinic at 244-7750 or 244-7751.
The ignorance being displayed on this post is characteristic of the prejudice and racism that is thrown at Caymanians who attempt to make their way in this twisted society. If she was a white English doctor none of you would have a thing to say. Cayman is really lost. They have taken right over.
‘Diploma in Naturopathy’. Oh dear, the final step before homeopathy and quackery. Naturopathy, basically eat less, move more, cut the keg and get more sleep. Debunked as pseudoscience. I would have left that off my resume.
Great! A herbal dispensary!
Better not tell Dr Lee
Alternative medicine? This kind of voodoo witch doctor medicine should be discouraged. A healthy lifestyle, good eating, exercise, yes of course. But herbal and homeopathic ‘cures’, and the likes are just a way of getting money from the vulnerable and playing on their silly superstitions about real scientific medicine and cures. It’s this sort of alternative medicine and quack practioners that feed the covid and anti-vax conspiracies.
Will they be dispensing cannabis vapes?
Free the herb!
Are they going to bring in any witch doctors from Africa along with a variety of their potions?