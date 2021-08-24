HSA opens alternative medicine clinic

Dr Irka Ebanks

(CNS) The Health Services Authority has opened a Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Clinic, which offers treatments that fall outside of orthodox medicine and a herbal medicine dispensary. The service is being offered from the HSA’s new and spacious specialist clinic on the third floor of the Smith Road Centre in George Town.

Various types of natural products and herbal remedies, some which have been used by Caymanians for many years, as well as mind and body practices and other complementary health approaches are on offer to help with a variety of conditions, such as colds, flu, post-viral fatigue, stress and anxiety, muscle, back and joint pain, digestive health, hypertension, women’s, men’s and children’s health issues, weight concerns, cleansing and detox.

“CAM works in conjunction or together with conventional medicine,” said Caymanian Herbal Medicine Practitioner and Medical Doctor, Dr Irka Ebanks.

“It takes a very holistic approach towards healing, by supporting the body’s own natural effort in achieving a balanced state of positive energy and optimum physical health. CAM may also encourage the use of naturopathic medicine, which embraces the idea that one should not only attack symptoms of illness but attack it at its root cause, which may be influenced by poor diet, lack of sleep, mental health struggles and other situational factors that can adversely influence a person’s physical and mental health,” she added.

For many years Caymanians have used herbal remedies and natural ways to cure a variety of ailments, as the knowledge about which plants, shrubs and herbs are good for which ailments was passed down through the generations.

Pharmacist Rosemarie Bailey

“They have found that the use of specific herbs is effective in healing ‘suffering’ areas of the body and mind, treating them, with an aim for restoration to a state of normality,” said Dr Ebanks. “However, herbal remedies should be treated with caution, as they are medicines – persons should be aware that there are possible interactions with pharmaceutical medications, supplements and other herbs, therefore should only be administered under the care of a physician.”

Dr Ebanks obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) in 2013 after studying at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Jamaica and UWI, School of Clinical Medicine & Research, Nassau Bahamas in 2013. She has gained experience at Kingston Region Public Hospitals – Kingston Public Hospital, Victoria Jubilee Hospital and Bustamante Hospital for Children and Health City Cayman Islands. In 2019 she graduated from the College of Naturopathic Medicine, London, with a Diploma in Herbal Medicine and a Diploma in Naturopathy, after which she returned home and joined HSA as a medical doctor.

Working alongside Dr Ebanks and managing the Herbal Pharmacy is Rosemarie Bailey, who has been registered as a pharmacist for over 28 years and holds a Master’s in Clinical Pharmacy. She is a trained cannabis provider, has trained in herbal medicine and is a medical missionary.