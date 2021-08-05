Gunman jailed for 9 years after dishonest claims

Marlon Sharpe (from social media)

(CNS): A man who denied having a gun after he was charged following a shooting at Vic’s Bar on 6 December last year, only to be caught red-handed with the weapon in April while on bail for that case, has been jailed for nine years. Marlon Sharpe (42) was charged last December with possession of an imitation firearm, as the police did not recover the weapon that witnesses said Sharpe had aimed at another man during an altercation inside the George Town bar and then hit the victim on the head with the gun. Sometime later, while still threatening the same man, Sharpe was said to have fired the gun twice into the air outside the bar.

Sharpe pleaded guilty after he was charged in relation to that incident, but he disputed firing a weapon and denied that the object he had was actually gun, working or otherwise, claiming it was a piece of metal that he hoped people would think was a gun in case of any trouble.

As a result of what the judge presiding over the matter said was the “unusual behaviour” of the defendant, who was previously of good character, the case took a number of turns that led to Sharpe being sentenced to significant jail time on Wednesday.

After he denied that the object he had was a gun, the court held a special hearing earlier this year to address the dispute between the crown’s case that Sharpe had something very close to a working firearm and his claims that it was just a piece of metal. Several witnesses were called who were present during the incident, including the man Sharpe had threatened.

The crown’s case and the defence claims were all aired before Justice Roger Chapple, who ultimately came down on the side of prosecutors as a result of witnesses’ testimony and CCTV footage of the incident.

The judge delivered his ruling on 20 March and Sharpe was bailed on an electronic tag until sentencing for the conviction of possession of an imitation firearm, which was set for a few weeks later. But just days before he was due to be sentenced, Sharpe turned up drunk at his former girlfriend’s house with a loaded gun, which the judge said was “a very dangerous combination”. He was arrested after police disarmed him and took him into custody.

Charged with several offences in relation to the incident at his former lover’s home, Sharpe was then faced with the challenging situation of having been caught red-handed with a loaded black 9mm self-loading pistol, which experts said was in excellent condition, while still facing sentencing for possession of an imitation gun with intent.

The question facing Sharpe and the court was whether or not he had two different weapons, one that was real and in tip-top condition, which was taken from him by police, and a second possible gun that he had used in a separate incident.

Sharpe then came clean and admitted he had lied to the court in the previous hearing and that the weapon in that case was the same weapon that the police had taken from him. The judge noted that Sharpe had accepted that the evidence he initially gave was not true, but he had wasted the court’s time and resources and therefore lost any benefit he could have expected on his admission for the original offence.

Sentencing him together for all of the offences in both December and April, Sharpe ended up with a nine-year term.