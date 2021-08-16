Government quarantine facility breached
(CNS): An alleged breach of quarantine protocols involving a traveller staying at a government facility and a member of the public has been reported to the police and is currently under investigation, according to a government release. Very few details have been revealed but it appears that there was an interaction between a newly arrived traveller and an individual who did not observe social distancing and was not wearing any personal protective gear when they gave something to the person in quarantine.
Despite this interaction, public health has confirmed that contact tracing has been complete and the member of the public has also now been placed in quarantine. “Members of the public are not permitted to take items from persons in quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status,” officials warned in the release. “In doing so they are jeopardizing their health as well as the health and safety of others.”
Casandra Morris, who is now the director of Travel Cayman, explained that COVID-19 is still a concern for many communities around the world. “The actions and support of the government and the local community over the past few months have kept us safe,” she said.
“The closer we get to reopening our borders is the more we should remain vigilant and not become complacent. I encourage everyone to please remain safe and if you suspect anyone of not adhering to quarantine protocols to contact our team,” Morris added.
Anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a
fine of up to CI$10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.
Quarantine protocol breaches should be reported to Travel Cayman at 943-SAFE (7233).
Category: Health, health and safety
The Compass story on population clearly indicates what we all suspected, the new population estimate is only a possibility at the far end of the spectrum.
To use this population estimate without disclosing that it is only a guesstimate, is intellectually dishonest.
https://www.caymancompass.com/2021/08/15/government-using-upper-limit-of-error-margin-to-estimate-population/
Time to reopen our borders immediately!
No, time to move up the census so we can actually have accurate numbers. Then make a sound decision from there. All of this guesstimate work is nonsense.
I understand that the rules must be followed but it just goes to show how little confidence people have in the vaccine. Not surprising since last week we learned that Pfizer is only 42 % effective against Delta.
Also, how was it determined that to catch covid one must be in contact for 15 minutes with an infected person?
You need to get better sources. Everything you wrote was pure rubbish.
Breaches been happening all along. Only a few been caught. Let’s be honest.
I watch them every day from the docks in North Sound Estates. Can you believe Travel Cayman expect people to quarantine on fishing boats for 2 weeks? Needless to say they are not staying on the boats.
Actually most the fishing boat guys are vaccinated so it’s only 5 days.
Give it up Cayman. Open the borders to those vaccinated without quarantine.
So you can super spread the virus in our islands? No.
Just a couple of minutes in open contact doesnt cause transmission. Usually in indoor or atleast 15mts close contact i.e within 3ft. Ofcourse if the person is symptomatic especially coughing and sneezing even shorter duration of close contact can cause transmission. So standard prec have to be observed by even vaccinated.
Doesn’t mean it didn’t cause transmission either.
No, and it was a stupid thing for these people to do, but it sounds very low risk. Everyone needs to stop panicking.
If this was at a govt facility, imagine what is going on with those who have been sent home on a “trust” basis…
Ridiculous. Why can’t people follow simple instructions??
Prison. Fast. They could do it for Skylar, they can do it for these idiots.
This is exactly why we cannot have a “trust-based” system. There are always people who believe things do not apply to them.
This was at a govt facility
HMP Holiday Inn?
I think you have misunderstood the point somewhat. The fact of the matter is that people believe that rules do not apply to them, so how much worse do you think a “trust based” system without 24/7 monitoring is?