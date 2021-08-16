Government quarantine facility breached

(CNS): An alleged breach of quarantine protocols involving a traveller staying at a government facility and a member of the public has been reported to the police and is currently under investigation, according to a government release. Very few details have been revealed but it appears that there was an interaction between a newly arrived traveller and an individual who did not observe social distancing and was not wearing any personal protective gear when they gave something to the person in quarantine.

Despite this interaction, public health has confirmed that contact tracing has been complete and the member of the public has also now been placed in quarantine. “Members of the public are not permitted to take items from persons in quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status,” officials warned in the release. “In doing so they are jeopardizing their health as well as the health and safety of others.”

Casandra Morris, who is now the director of Travel Cayman, explained that COVID-19 is still a concern for many communities around the world. “The actions and support of the government and the local community over the past few months have kept us safe,” she said.

“The closer we get to reopening our borders is the more we should remain vigilant and not become complacent. I encourage everyone to please remain safe and if you suspect anyone of not adhering to quarantine protocols to contact our team,” Morris added.