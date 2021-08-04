George Town bar owner arrested over illegal gun

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from George Town, who CNS has learned is the owner of a local bar in the capital, has been arrested for possession of a loaded unlicensed gun. Police have not yet identified the man, who was arrested yesterday afternoon (3 August) following a search at an address in Tropical Gardens.

The RCIPS said officers recovered a loaded black handgun along with several rounds of ammunition and that the man remains in custody as the matter is investigated. The police have not said if the weapon recovered is linked to any of the recent murders or other shootings that are part of a spate of gun violence in and around the capital.