GC remains under TS watch as clean-up begins

(CNS): The hurricane watch for Hurricane Grace was lifted around 4pm Wednesday, but the National Hazard Management Council said a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Grand Cayman as wind bands and torrential rain is continuing to affect the island. Roads remained treacherous not just as a result of the continued heavy rain and flooding but downed power lines, trees and other debris littering the highways. Grace has had a widespread impact across all three Islands in particular on Grand Cayman. As Grace moved away this afternoon the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) responded to an unusually high number of calls.

The Department of Public Safety Communications has dealt with more than 130 calls in the last 24 hours, with calls continuing into the evening. Meanwhile the NEOC’s own helpline responded to 180 requests for information and support, between early and mid-morning. Travel Cayman teams, which have been working throughout the severe weather event to monitor and support more than 1300 persons quarantining privately or at Government facilities, also dealt with some 60 calls in the same period.

Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon urged all persons to remain in their residences and off the roads until the all-clear is given for Grand Cayman. “We appreciate that the movement of Hurricane Grace away from the Cayman Islands has lessened the threat of winds, but the tail of the storm has given rise to other extensive threats including heavy rainfall, debris, downed power lines and widespread power outages,” she said. The Acting Deputy Governor urged all persons to remain in their residences and off the roads until the all-clear is given for Grand Cayman.

Grace reached hurricane status around 10 am local time, when it was located 69 miles west of the Cayman Islands. As a result the Islands were spared the hurricane force winds, which extended only 20 miles out from the centre of the cyclone, but continued to by impacted by tropical storm winds.

As it moved away, Wednesday afternoon , Premier Wayne Panton said the storm had everyone from the loss of power or water, wind taking trees and breaking glass to boats being torn from their moorings.

“Worse, some of us have seen the effects of storm surges and the flooding caused to some waterfront properties, most notably on canals,” he said. “We will always remember Grace, but it is still by the grace of God, that the disaster was not far worse. We should, and we do, give thanks for that. Our authorities did a magnificent job from predicting the storm’s path and intensity to the well-organised preparations that were quickly and flexibly put in place. Our collective thanks go to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and the team of dedicated officials and volunteers for their tremendous efforts.”

He said it was now everyone’s turn to do their part to get the country back to normal as soon as possible.

“First, we must follow the advice of public safety officials,” he said, adding that both he and the governor would be

visiting areas in Grand Cayman to assess damage and flooding to ensure the necessary resources are deployed to assist those in need.

“Please be safe and follow all precautions when clearing debris in your homes and surroundings. Make sure stagnant water is not left standing around your homes lest mosquitoes begin to breed. Let us keep our children, our elders, our vulnerable and ourselves safe in the coming days and going forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NEOC’s debris clearance committee is already out in the field on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac working to clear roads among other tasks. Damage assessment committees in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have already made preliminary assessments of those islands. The Grand Cayman team have begun their own evaluation process, which is more wide-ranging, in line with the proximity of the hurricane’s path to the south coast of Grand Cayman. The NEOC’s Utilities cluster said severe weather has impacted telecommunications, power and water suppliers, all of which had teams in the office and in the field working to address the issues.Digicel and Flow are reporting impacts ranging from congestion to outages. CUC has crews in the field dealing with system assessments across Grand Cayman and will be working overnight to reconnected thousands of customers.

Meanwhile Cayman Water Company has since restored its distribution network in West Bay which was disconnected early this morning. The Water Authority says there are no outages on its distribution system but there are reports of service lines being damaged by fallen trees.

Despite damage to homes and buildings just 36 on Grand Cayman and five on Little Cayman are currently in emergency shelters.

Government officials have also confirmed that the port authority cargo distribution centre has been damaged and as teams were unable to fully assess and repair the damage today the facility will be closed tomorrow and is now scheduled to re-open Friday.

Meanwhile Cayman Airways was expecting to begin flying again tomorrow and it too said it had suffered some damage when one of its retired B737-300s in storage on the tarmac by the airline’s hangar at Owen Roberts International Airport, was moved from its fully chocked positions by the wind into the perimeter fence, which caused some damage to its removable nose cone.

“Cayman Airways’ aircraft engineers will thoroughly assess and repair the damage when it is safe to do so, but as these B737-300 aircraft are not in active service, and are currently in a storage program, the airline’s normal operations are not expected to be affected,” officials said. “All active duty aircraft will also have appropriate inspections and checks accomplished to ensure that each aircraft suffered no hidden damage from exposure to the extreme winds associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Grace, before being returned to service.”

The airline said it expected to have a serviceable fleet of aircraft for Thursday provided the checks are satisfactory.

For more Tropical Storm Grace updates visit www.gov.ky and www.gov.ky/news/noticeboard