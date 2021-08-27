Five international airlines plan return to Cayman

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): On 9 September the Cayman Island will once again open up the skies to commercial aircraft, allow all residents to come and go and lift the restrictions placed on guests. However, everyone will still need to isolate or quarantine on arrival in line with the current regulations. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said that this was the first step in the reintroduction of tourism. With the end of repatriation flights, Cayman Airways will be able to reintroduce its own flight schedule, and five other international airlines have said they will be returning to Grand Cayman with weekly flights in the coming months, though which airlines has not yet been revealed.

Talks are ongoing about the specific dates that commercial service will return but the hope is that the reopening of the skies next month will help ease Cayman toward an expected increase in visitors in the last quarter of this year, when isolation requirements will be lifted for vaccinated travellers.

“After 18 months without international commercial flights to our Islands, the Ministry and Department of Tourism are in discussions with our airline partners to prepare for their return to Cayman,” Bryan said at Thursday’s press briefing. “We are currently working in collaboration with the Airports Authority and other relevant entities to safely schedule, and manage, the resumption of commercial air service.”

A full update on which airlines are returning and from which gateways will be revealed when the schedule is finalised, the minister said, noting that some airlines may be introducing mandatory vaccine requirements for passengers.

Signalling the restart of tourism and the return of jobs for thousands of local people displaced by the pandemic, he said that the ministry and DoT are working to make sure the phased border opening takes place as safely, smoothly and efficiently as possible.

People will still be required to contact Travel Cayman before entering Cayman in order to verify their vaccine if they are isolating on trust, or to secure a wristband or a place in government quarantine for those who are unable to verify their shots, or for unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated families travelling with children.

Bryan said that while he was pleased to get to this point and was looking forward to welcoming tourists back, he remained concerned just days before this next step that too many people have not been vaccinated.

“We cannot stop COVID from entering our shores some day in the future, once we open our borders, and I’m not sure everyone fully understands this,” he said, as he urged tourism workers especially to get vaccinated. “Tourism workers and frontline staff have a lot more contact with visitors on a regular basis. This is why it’s so important for them to be vaccinated, because if they’re not, they are basically putting their lives, and the lives of people they love, at risk.”

The return of workers to tourism jobs is expected to start happening over the next few weeks and Bryan said that the ministry was focusing on Caymanians being prepared to take up the jobs as they reemerge. He urged all tourism stipend recipients to register with WORC, as around 1,075 had still not registered and the deadline is on Tuesday.

He said that to achieve the object of having all out of work locals filling the tourism related vacancies as they return, “it is absolutely vital that we have the relevant data”.

Of those that have registered, 473 had previously registered with WORC, another 641 people have confirmed that they would like assistance from WORC to find a job, and 598 people said that they do not require any help to secure employment.

To find out more about WORC’s registration drive, contact them on 945 9672

or visit their website.



