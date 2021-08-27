Five international airlines plan return to Cayman
(CNS): On 9 September the Cayman Island will once again open up the skies to commercial aircraft, allow all residents to come and go and lift the restrictions placed on guests. However, everyone will still need to isolate or quarantine on arrival in line with the current regulations. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said that this was the first step in the reintroduction of tourism. With the end of repatriation flights, Cayman Airways will be able to reintroduce its own flight schedule, and five other international airlines have said they will be returning to Grand Cayman with weekly flights in the coming months, though which airlines has not yet been revealed.
Talks are ongoing about the specific dates that commercial service will return but the hope is that the reopening of the skies next month will help ease Cayman toward an expected increase in visitors in the last quarter of this year, when isolation requirements will be lifted for vaccinated travellers.
“After 18 months without international commercial flights to our Islands, the Ministry and Department of Tourism are in discussions with our airline partners to prepare for their return to Cayman,” Bryan said at Thursday’s press briefing. “We are currently working in collaboration with the Airports Authority and other relevant entities to safely schedule, and manage, the resumption of commercial air service.”
A full update on which airlines are returning and from which gateways will be revealed when the schedule is finalised, the minister said, noting that some airlines may be introducing mandatory vaccine requirements for passengers.
Signalling the restart of tourism and the return of jobs for thousands of local people displaced by the pandemic, he said that the ministry and DoT are working to make sure the phased border opening takes place as safely, smoothly and efficiently as possible.
People will still be required to contact Travel Cayman before entering Cayman in order to verify their vaccine if they are isolating on trust, or to secure a wristband or a place in government quarantine for those who are unable to verify their shots, or for unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated families travelling with children.
Bryan said that while he was pleased to get to this point and was looking forward to welcoming tourists back, he remained concerned just days before this next step that too many people have not been vaccinated.
“We cannot stop COVID from entering our shores some day in the future, once we open our borders, and I’m not sure everyone fully understands this,” he said, as he urged tourism workers especially to get vaccinated. “Tourism workers and frontline staff have a lot more contact with visitors on a regular basis. This is why it’s so important for them to be vaccinated, because if they’re not, they are basically putting their lives, and the lives of people they love, at risk.”
The return of workers to tourism jobs is expected to start happening over the next few weeks and Bryan said that the ministry was focusing on Caymanians being prepared to take up the jobs as they reemerge. He urged all tourism stipend recipients to register with WORC, as around 1,075 had still not registered and the deadline is on Tuesday.
He said that to achieve the object of having all out of work locals filling the tourism related vacancies as they return, “it is absolutely vital that we have the relevant data”.
Of those that have registered, 473 had previously registered with WORC, another 641 people have confirmed that they would like assistance from WORC to find a job, and 598 people said that they do not require any help to secure employment.
To find out more about WORC’s registration drive, contact them on 945 9672
or visit their website.
Category: Business, Local News, Tourism, Travel
Lock down for Christmas present, thanks PACT
This Government could not get the only flight out of Grand Cayman the day after “Tropical Storm Grace” with the airport closed the morning of Thursday 19th August. The schedule ONLY INTERNATIONAL flight was for 8:00 am , ONE CAYMAN BRAC flight . Airport opened at 9:10 am , with hundreds of people including airport employees outside from 5:30 am .
The only INTERNATIONAL “ MIAMI FLIGHT” left at 4:30 pm.
I will bet This will be a total cluster babble %+#@.
I’m still waiting to hear what the plan is to protect the vulnerable and children under 12.
Yes, vaccines will protect against serious disease, but between the Delta variant and waning vaccine efficacy, all of us who are vaccinated are at greater risk too.
If Government is allowing frontline and tourism workers to remain unvaccinated, then this doesn’t just put their loved ones at risk, it puts every vulnerable person and child under 12 at risk. Children have to be vaccinated to attend school, I don’t see why frontline and tourism workers should be held to the same rules.
We all know how quickly bugs fly around our community, and Covid will be no exception.
Not with quarantine restrictions they don’t.
U mean see the virus return an another lock down by Christmas
A slow-motion train wreck.
Please note that the airlines are fully transparent. There are NO flights returning to Cayman before November. Whatever the tourism minister is trying to fake… NONE of the airlines are returning before November. Their schedules are available online, and the earliest flight is Air Canada on Nov 3.
They may be inviting airlines back as of Sept 9 but I bet most will not schedule before 10/14. Visitors are not about to quarantine!
Also, not sure where he got his info “that some airlines may be introducing mandatory vaccine requirements for passengers” as I’ve heard/seen NOTHING on that. Can’t speak for British/Caribbean airlines but, unless a federal mandate is issued, I doubt US airlines will be making them mandatory.
I beg to differ. People are absolutely desperate to come here – you really think 5 days in a nice hotel in the tropics is somehow going to discourage them from coming to a covid free paradise?
Canada will require all passengers to be vaccinated.
https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-business-canada-travel-coronavirus-pandemic-f504cb07e496c8569529bd5b8f5b2cf5
Tourism Stipend? Easy answer to that, must get vaccinated to receive it, cant expect Government to continue giving you $$$ and you not doing your part.
Minister Kenneth Bryan
I’ve been fully vaccinated twice this year, once by CVS, and I still can’t get the acceptable QR code. I’d love to return to my second home but doing 10 days quarantine (12 in the real world) with US commitments still ongoing is not possible. More flights are not helpful resolving this. I’m guessing I’m not alone in this situation. I can get anything sent directly from the source, notarized or encrypted you wish but getting your QR code with all the anti-vax passport crap going on is nearly impossible in my State. Thankfully, COVID itself is the least of my concerns.
We have the same problem. CVS is no help providing information about this QR code. If anyone has any idea, please post it!
Just like poster 4:52, my family could show the CDC card or have anything sent from the vaccination center, have it notarized ( and I have no idea about encrypted), but my state has no plans to go digital in the near future. We had our vaccines at a large vaccination center run by the state.
It’s surely highly unlikely that all these WORC people on stipends and handouts are qualified or capable to just step in and immediately be able to do the tourism jobs that expats who left did previously? Seems likely the hotels will need to actually bring in hundreds of new workers on work permits who are experienced and capable in five star luxury service especially for the big hotels. The governemnt should be giving work permit discounts and making it easier to recruit if they want the hotels booming again.
All stipend recipients are enjoying staying home and collecting monthly payments.
Ask them to go to work and they won’t want to give up the life they have become entitled to.
Caymanians are not responding to job opportunities in the tourism industry , and inevitably foreigners will fill those posts.
4.51 you are right, they’re not qualified or capable, they are also unwilling.
Yeah!!!!! So good to hear!! Still waiting till Oct. 14 to even think of booking anything…and then again, still waiting to see if my CDC vaccination card will be accepted as my state will not have digital passport maybe never.
Thank god. I can’t wait to see those beautiful birds return.
Experiencing rock fever?