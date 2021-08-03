First vaccine doses pass 50,000

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ COVID-19 vaccination numbers moved a little at the weekend when the number of people who have had at least one dose finally passed 50,000 after an additional 211 individuals came forward and another 202 people got their second doses. The national rate for those getting at least one shot is now 71% of the entire population, while just 67% are fully vaccinated, which means several thousand people still need to get both shots before 9 September if the borders are to re-open as planned, based on government’s 80% target.

Meanwhile there was one positive case of the coronavirus in a traveller currently in isolation among the weekend test results.

There are now seven active cases of the virus among those in isolation and quarantine and five people are suffering symptoms, although no one is admitted to the hospital.

The airport vaccination clinic was closed Monday but HSA staff held an evening clinic in West Bay and the clinic will reopen on Tuesday and Wednesday at ORIA. Heathcare staff will also be doing vaccines at Bodden Town public beach on Thursday and the usual Camana Bay clinic will open on Friday.