Fears about 7MB rise as more beach erodes

The Palms on Seven Mile Beach (from social media)

Attempts to make a sea wall at Regal Beach (from social media)

Regal Beach on Seven Mile Beach (from social media)

Ken Dart’s house on Seven Mile Beach (from social media)

(CNS): The worsening erosion of the southern end of Seven Mile Beach is fuelling further public concern about the future of Cayman’s world famous beach and this critical tourism attraction. Earlier worries about the erosion caused by years of coastal development too close to the water, especially when sea levels are rising due to climate change, are turning to fear as the lost beach has left the sea lapping at the foundations of some properties.

The Marriott resort, several condo complexes and a number of private homes, including developer Ken Dart’s house, have now lost their beach as the once seasonal erosion appears to be permanent and the structures on their property are now also facing inundation.

Efforts by condo complex Regal Beach to try to recover its beach and protect the development has added to the public fears, which are now dominating Cayman’s local social media pages, that these efforts will make things worse and that the Cayman Islands authorities have waited too long to put a stop to the development that has caused the problem.

Over this weekend a number of local people posted footage of the situation on the stretch of what was once luxurious soft white sandy beach between Dart’s private home and the former Treasure Island resort.

Local businessman Robert Baraud posted seven minutes of footage that he recorded as he rode along the stretch on a Jet Ski documenting the extent of the beach loss and the depth of the water on what was sandy beach just a few years ago. The footage shows the alarming level of erosion and how serious the situation now is along a mile-long stretch of the coastline that until about three years ago was a full beach.

Baraud told us that he had filmed the strip of beach at the weekend for his own records. But given what he saw, he decided to post the footage on social media and he has had an overwhelming response, with hundreds of people sharing and re-posting the seven minute video.

“This is really bad for the tourist sector but everyone is impacted by this,” Baraud told CNS, as he asked what the community and the government can do about it. “We need to find a way to replenish the beach somehow,” he said, noting the memories people have of Seven Mile Beach and its fundamental importance to the local heritage.

Footage also posted by local environmental activist Rory McDonough documented the alarming inundation of the ocean into some of the condo complexes in the area, where the water has brought down stairs and crack patios and concrete sun decks. He showed the well-documented problems for the Marriott Resort, where, with the beach long gone, the sea is now washing under the foundations of its pool, sun-lounge deck bar and the restaurant’s external areas.

He also posted footage of efforts by the condo complex next door to beat back the advance of the sea with a seawall, though experts now believe that this will not help.

Meanwhile, some of the area’s newest properties, including a new condo complex and private home that were beachfront when the development began, already have water lapping at their gates even before the work is finished.

Last year experts at the Department of Environment told CNS that there was little choice for some of these buildings but to begin considering a managed retreat. The DoE had said that if the developments at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach had been built away from the active area the beach, they would have had a natural sandy ridge to provide an additional source of sand to help repair the type of sand losses seen in 2020.

But now, all of the sand reserves at the south end of Seven Mile Beach are locked away under the foundations of hard infrastructure.

Speaking to CNS Monday, a DoE spokesperson reconfirmed that position, adding that while there are many issues that have not helped the current significant deficit of sand, the main problem is the collision of climate change and beachfront development.

“There are a lot of contributing factors to the current erosion but the fundamental problem is sea level rise fuelled by climate change and poor planning decisions that have allowed hard structures on the beach,” the DoE expert stated.

It is with this issue in mind that Premier Wayne Panton has created the new Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency. Faced with rising sea levels that scientists believe is happening even faster than has previously been predicted, low lying areas like the Cayman Islands will need to build in resilience to any future development, which means the high water mark setbacks in the current planning regulation desperately need to be revised.

In the interim, if the Central Planning Authority continues to give planning permission to ocean front projects, it must if it stop waiving the existing provision and persuade developers to factor sea level rise into their plans.

But dealing with the properties now at the forefront of the problem will require what the DoE has called a “managed retreat”, as there is almost no solution that can save these properties from the sea. The technical experts believe that if Seven Mile Beach is to be given a chance to recover, the only solution is to tear down and rebuild the existing beachfront properties much further back from the ocean.