Ex-footballer found guilty of violent rampage

Derrin Kennedy Ebanks

(CNS): Derrin Kennedy Ebanks (31), a former member of the Cayman Islands national football squad, was found guilty on Friday of a long list of charges relating to a violent, drunken rampage against three women last September. It took a jury just less than two hours to find him guilty of nine counts, which included several assault charges, damage to property, theft and unlawful confinement.

Ebanks had beaten the three women, two of whom were his former girlfriends, at two different homes in West Bay. Following the conviction Ebanks was bailed to return to court in November, when he will be sentenced.

Ebanks had been accused of turning up drunk and angry at the home of his child’s mother. He had proceeded to beat up the women and her friend, who was staying with her, fracturing the nose of one of them and knocking the other through a glass coffee table. He then moved on to the house of another former girlfriend, whom he terrorized and assaulted. He remained there for the whole night.

The one time national football star, who played for Cayman in the World Cup qualifiers in 2011, had denied all of the allegations and accused the women of provoking him and starting the fights.