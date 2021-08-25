Ex-cop serves full sentence on remand in abuse case

(CNS): A former police officer who has been on remand at HMP Northward for over a year in connection with a case of domestic abuse and perverting the course of justice will be released from jail immediately after he received a twelve month sentence on Wednesday. Rayal Benson Forbes, who worked for the RCIPS until he was convicted last November of two counts of assault ABH and attempting to pervert the course of justice, had tried to prevent his former partner from reporting his violent assaults against her in April and May of 2019.

But when she did, he threatened her and forced her to withdraw her statements. He also strung out the case by trying to withdraw his guilty pleas and has ended up serving more time in jail as a result.

The victim, who is originally from Honduras, left the Cayman Islands in 2020 and once Forbes no longer posed a threat to her, she recommitted to her original statements. The authorities had also continued to prosecute the case in any event since the woman had reported the violence against her by Forbes to a friend who had been staying with the couple.

Phones seized from Forbes also showed the threats he made against the woman in his efforts to prevent her from reporting the violence. He had been remanded last summer when it became apparent that he was intimidating both the victim and the witness she had told about the violence.

During the first of these violent incidents Forbes had slapped and punched his girlfriend in the face and head, causing her to black out, and had refused to take her to the hospital. On the second he acted in a similar fashion, punching her in the face. The violence was fuelled by his misguided belief that she was being unfaithful.

In the wake of both attacks he had compounded the criminality by threatening the woman with more violence to stop her from making a report because he feared that he would lose his job as a police officer.

Although Forbes pleaded guilty to the charges last year, earlier this year he attempted to withdraw those guilty pleas but his application was unsuccessful. As a result, the case proceeded to a sentencing hearing this summer and the judge presiding over the case, Justice Roger Chapple, delivered his decision today.

Justice Chapple said the offences in this case represented “an unpleasant thread” and revealed Forbes’ “controlling, coercive and domineering behaviour”. He noted the serious nature of the violence and Forbes’ attempts to undermine justice, made by worse by the fact he was a police officer.

While the case has dragged on for some time, the judge pointed out that this was largely due to the defendant’s own behaviour. Forbes had dragged out proceedings when he pressured the victim with threats and managed to get her to withdraw her complaint. Later, when she went back to the police and he was forced to come clean, he still sought to withdraw those admissions.

However, Forbes’ actions backfired. They have led to the former cop serving more time on remand than his actual sentence. If he had not attempted to pervert the course of justice and interfere with the witnesses, he would likely have remained on bail. Then when sentenced he would have received full credit for what would have been a much lesser sentence and would have been able to apply for early release.

Instead, the former cop, who was given a 15 month sentence, reduced to twelve for his guilty plea, has already served more than one year and is expected to be released today.