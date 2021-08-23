Embryo pygmy whale a victim of TS Grace

Pygmy sperm whale embryo washed up after TS Grace (photo by DoE)

(CNS): The body of a pygmy sperm whale that washed up on the beach in Bodden Town on Friday morning was a likely victim of Tropical Storm Grace, according to the Department of Environment. After examining the animal, the DoE experts concluded from its size, which was around three feet, and the underdevelopment of its eyes and teeth that it was an embryo and that the cause of death was probably the storm and not human intervention.

“We believe the mother was caught in #TropicalStormGrace and prematurely aborted the pregnancy,” the DoE stated on social media. “Premature abortion in pregnant whales can happen when the mother experiences significant stress/trauma or the conditions aren’t beneficial for the survival of the offspring.”

The DoE continues to keep a database of all major species sightings in Cayman waters, and request that any sightings of dead sharks, turtles or marine mammals are reported to them.