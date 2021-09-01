Eight people in isolation test positive for COVID

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): Eight travellers currently in isolation have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of results released by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. There are now 18 active cases of the virus among those in government quarantine or home isolation, six of which are showing symptoms of the virus. No details have been give about whether or not this latest group of positive people have been vaccinated. CNS asked at the press briefing last week, and has since followed up our query, about the percentage of vaccinated individuals who have been positive for COVID-19, and we are still waiting for a response.

With Cayman counting down to 14 October, which is the date when quarantine restrictions will be lifted for those who are fully vaccinated, the clear evidence across the world that those who have had both doses can still spread the virus is raising concern for parents, given that th vaccine is not yet approved for children under 12.

The vaccination clinics were closed in Cayman on Monday, so the national rate for those who have had at least one dose remains at 72% of the population, and 70% have completed the full course.

Even though the vaccine is proving to be extremely successful at preventing people who contract COVID-19 from getting very ill and dying, the Delta variant of this virus is proving capable of infecting people who are fully vaccinated, who can then go on to infect the unvaccinated.

Over the last few days countries all over the world are reporting extremely high infection rates and hospitals are once again seeing a surge of patients.

In many of the US southern states, such as Florida where many travellers passing through on their way to the Cayman Islands, hospitals are running short on oxygen as the numbers of unvaccinated patients continues to increase.

Jamaica, another gateway for Cayman’s repatriation flights, hit a record number of infections in one day on Saturday and in the UK, where 80% of the over 16s have been fully vaccinated, the number of infected people is still high, with around 32,000 people on average testing positive every day.