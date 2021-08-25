eGov Unit helps NAU reach clients online

(CNS): People seeking assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit can now apply for that help online as a first step to making the process easier. For the last few months the eGovernment Unit has been working with NAU staff to come up with a series of recommendations to enhance their work processes and interactions with the public.

The first phase of this work was the launch of a new website, which is designed for use from PCs, tablets and mobile devices that makes it easy for people to understand how the NAU can assist and if they are eligible for the assistance, officials said. The website now makes application requirements more visible and accessible.

Ian Tibbetts, Director of eGovernment within the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD), said, “The Needs Assessment Unit and the eGovernment Unit have developed a project plan for short-term changes to improve the experience of persons seeking financial assistance through the NAU. The project is being delivered by the eGovernment Unit in phases and will equip the NAU to serve its clients better.”

The website is the first in a serious of changes to help the NAU better serve the community and NAU Director Tamara Hurlston said she was grateful for this collaboration and the creation of an attractive and user-friendly website to make information more readily available to clients. “We look forward to working with eGovernment on the next phase, and are grateful for their expertise in people, processes and technology,” she added.

The ministry said it is working on making other improvements that can assist help NAU deliver financial assistance more efficiently to the most vulnerable in the Cayman Islands. This work has identified critical policy and legislative reforms to be undertaken by government. In the more immediate term, the ministry has prioritised the need to modernise NAU with streamlined processes and infrastructure.

“Social development is a priority of the PACT Government,” said André Ebanks, the minister responsible. “I am delighted that the ministry has responded promptly, applying the innovative expertise of the eGovernment Unit to provide the Needs Assessment Unit with a more modern, efficient and streamlined digital infrastructure for the benefit of both its clients and staff as well as a phased project plan to achieve the same, while the ministry concurrently prepares strategic policy and legislative reforms.”