Education minister reveals she is now vaccinated

Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly at Monday’s education conference (from social media)

(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has confirmed that she has been vaccinated, despite her original misgivings. For some time the minister’s vaccine status had been undisclosed and she was the only Cabinet member who had not publicly received the shots and encouraged her constituents to do likewise. This has been fuelling speculation that, despite government policy, she would not be getting vaccinated.

But speaking on Monday morning at the education conference welcoming new and old teachers ahead of the forthcoming school year, she urged all educators to get vaccinated, as she shared her doubts about it before she got her shots.

As Cayman struggles to move the needle on the number of vaccinated people toward government’s 80% target by 9 September, she spoke of the importance of getting vaccinated, given that the borders will be opening at some point and the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

O’Connor-Connolly shared her own story and said she had been reluctant to get the shots but was persuaded by Premier Wayne Panton.

She explained that her reluctance to take was was mostly medical because she has some underlying health issues. But when the premier spoke to her about it, she said, he didn’t tell her that she needed to get the shot to save the government from embarrassment but because he did not want anything to happen to her.

He said that if she decided to get the vaccine, he would go with her. After hearing the reasons why he had chosen to be vaccinated, she agreed and that they had gone to the clinic “incognito” together, and last Friday she had her second shot.

O’Connor-Connolly asked all those teachers who have not yet been vaccinated to give it some serious thought and consideration to protect themselves and the students.

During her address welcoming the teachers back, the minister also spoke about the investment in government schools, the improving standards and the fact that the publicly funded school system was debunking the myth that private schools were better than the government schools.