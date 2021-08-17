Double dose rate inches upward to 69%
(CNS): After almost two weeks of the needle being stuck on the national COVID-19 vaccination rate for both doses, it finally moved one percentage point on Monday to 69% after 202 people got their second does over the last four days. But since public officials last released vaccination numbers on Thursday, just 239 people came forward for their first shot. So far, 50,884 people have had at least one shot, which is 72% of the estimated population and several thousand people short of government’s 80% target by 9 September.
Meanwhile, five travellers among the 826 people currently in isolation and quarantine have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are six active cases of the virus among those in isolation and while two people are suffering symptoms, no one has been hospitalised.
The clinic was closed Monday but will reopen Tuesday morning at 9am.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
It’s the under 30’s that are holding out.