Double dose rate inches upward to 69%

(CNS): After almost two weeks of the needle being stuck on the national COVID-19 vaccination rate for both doses, it finally moved one percentage point on Monday to 69% after 202 people got their second does over the last four days. But since public officials last released vaccination numbers on Thursday, just 239 people came forward for their first shot. So far, 50,884 people have had at least one shot, which is 72% of the estimated population and several thousand people short of government’s 80% target by 9 September.

Meanwhile, five travellers among the 826 people currently in isolation and quarantine have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are six active cases of the virus among those in isolation and while two people are suffering symptoms, no one has been hospitalised.

The clinic was closed Monday but will reopen Tuesday morning at 9am.