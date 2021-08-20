Customs seize concealed ganja edibles

Illegal edibles and marijuana seized by CBC

(CNS): Customs and Border Control said that they are worried about the “innocent appearance” of some cannabis edibles that were recently seized by officers and have released images of the ganja candies and cookies to remind residents that these are prohibited substances in the Cayman Islands.

Alongside three packets of marijuana in vegetable form, last month officers seized two packs of ‘Trips Ahoy Chunky Cookies’ containing 600mg of THC, two bags of ‘Cannabis Infused Chuckles Gummy Bears’ containing 400mg of THC and three packs of ‘Marijuana Sour Skittles’, all of which were concealed within other imported goods.

The cookies and candies as well as the package ganja are sold legally in Canada and some parts of the United States, which means that these goods are easy to source.

Customs pointed out that these edibles are not a new trend but they said they remain, “concerned with the innocent appearance of these drugs”, and had decided to publish the images to raise public awareness.

CBC stressed that the colourful and edible marijuana, though disguised as candy and food products, is a prohibited substance in the Cayman Islands.

Cannabis is only legal in Cayman when prescribed as a tincture or oil by a doctor. Without a prescription, consuming ganja remains a crime in the Cayman Islands.

However, Premier Wayne Panton announced during the delivery of the Strategic Policy Statement last month that the government intends to decriminalise ganja in small amounts, though no details have been released about these plans or whether the PACT Government is considering the possibility of allowing cultivation in order to supply the the medical cannabis sector.