CUC working to reconnect thousands of homes

Downed CUC power lines after TS Grace

(CNS): Power restoration work has started across Grand Cayman and CUC said that some customers have already had their power restored. Customers in some areas of George Town, along the West Bay Road, the Seven Mile Beach area and parts of Rum Point now have electricity. Officials from the power company said that crews were initially prevented from carrying out assessments across the island and start the restoration process with the challenges of the weather, particularly the sustained heavy winds. But the restoration and assessment process is now fully underway.

Four of the company’s feeders remained on during the storm, and seven are currently online, with more expected by 8pm this evening when another update will be released relating to the restoration efforts.

“It is anticipated that 60% of the restoration will be completed tonight,” a CUC spokesperson said. “The CUC team members will continue to work late into the night in order to facilitate the restoration for the remaining customers by tomorrow. There are a number of poles which have been damaged and these will have to be replaced before electricity can be safely restored.”

CUC asked motorists to be cautious on the roads, as crews will be working on poles across the island. CUC would also like to remind pedestrians that wading through standing water is dangerous.

Customers are also encouraged to monitor the outage map on CUC’s website and on social media platforms.