COVID-19 vaccine pace reduced to a crawl

(CNS): Just 216 more people have stepped forward for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Thursday, according to the official numbers released Monday, as the needle barely moved over the last few days. Only 256 people got their second dose this weekend, which means that one month before the proposed soft opening, when the government will be lifting the restrictions on commercial air traffic and returning to open skies agreements, the national vaccinate rate remains at 68%.

While the rate in the Cayman Islands is still one of the best in the world, it is far short of government’s target of 80%, which experts believe is the level needed to protect children and the vulnerable who cannot get the vaccine from the danger of being infected by the coronavirus.

50,524 adults and teens have had at least one dose of the virus, so 71% of the estimated population is on the road to getting their double dose ahead of the 9 September proposed opening date.

Meanwhile, as of Monday anyone arriving in Cayman with a verifiable vaccination and a negative pre-arrival test will be allowed to self-isolate for five days at home, on trust, without wearing an electronic device. This is a test by government to assess the risk of the virus breaking into the community.

Two more travellers in quarantine have tested positive for the virus among the 1,038 people isolating. There are currently six active cases of the virus among those with two people suffering symptoms, though no one is in hospital.

The situation in the United States continues to deteriorate with emergency rooms around the country closing as the number of patients infected with the Delta variant surges in areas where vaccination levels are low. The US has averaged over 108,000 cases per day over the past week, with hospitalisations and deaths doubling over the past two weeks.