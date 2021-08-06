Cops deploy major resources on false alarm

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel

(CNS): The emergency services were enlisted in a search this weekend in response to a report by a guest at the Westin Hotel of what they believed was a small aircraft that crashed into the sea. However, it turned out to be a false alarm. The person called 911 at 10:45am on Sunday and reported seeing something falling from the sky out over the horizon, in line of sight from the hotel, and dark smoke being seen right afterwards. The police said the caller suggested it was a small plane, which triggered a major operation involving the emergency services, the airport authority, air traffic control and even a private helicopter.

The RCIPS said officers were sent to the Westin and spoke to witnesses who confirmed the initial report but were unable to offer any additional information.

With a search underway, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard contacted multiple vessels at sea in an attempt to gather more information but no boats reported seeing anything fall into the ocean or subsequent smoke. A search extending out to 24 miles off the shoreline was conducted by the RCIPS and the CICG with the help of a private citizen who offered his aircraft, but no debris, oil or other items indicating an aircraft landing in the water was spotted.

Further enquiries by the 911 Centre with the local airport and control tower and with the United States Coast Guard did not reveal the activation of any aircraft emergency beacon within the Cayman Islands region, and police confirmed that the report has not been substantiated.