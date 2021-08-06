Cops deploy major resources on false alarm
(CNS): The emergency services were enlisted in a search this weekend in response to a report by a guest at the Westin Hotel of what they believed was a small aircraft that crashed into the sea. However, it turned out to be a false alarm. The person called 911 at 10:45am on Sunday and reported seeing something falling from the sky out over the horizon, in line of sight from the hotel, and dark smoke being seen right afterwards. The police said the caller suggested it was a small plane, which triggered a major operation involving the emergency services, the airport authority, air traffic control and even a private helicopter.
The RCIPS said officers were sent to the Westin and spoke to witnesses who confirmed the initial report but were unable to offer any additional information.
With a search underway, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard contacted multiple vessels at sea in an attempt to gather more information but no boats reported seeing anything fall into the ocean or subsequent smoke. A search extending out to 24 miles off the shoreline was conducted by the RCIPS and the CICG with the help of a private citizen who offered his aircraft, but no debris, oil or other items indicating an aircraft landing in the water was spotted.
Further enquiries by the 911 Centre with the local airport and control tower and with the United States Coast Guard did not reveal the activation of any aircraft emergency beacon within the Cayman Islands region, and police confirmed that the report has not been substantiated.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Why did they go out 24 miles? If people could see it – and lots of people did – from the shore, then they could have easily worked out about how far out they needed to go. It may not have been a plane – but it was clearly SOMETHING and worthy of investigation, whether it was a small plane or not. Perhaps whoever called the police should not have said anything as to what they thought it was.
Not unless the observers saw the impact – as opposed to them see it go below the horizon, and after it vanished seeing the smoke. A crashing aircraft could dip below the horizon miles before it hit the sea. To put that in perspective, a person standing at the waters edge with their eyes 6 ft off sea level would perceive the horizon to be approximately 3 miles away; someone with eye level 100ft off sea level it would be 12 miles. In either case where the impact was after the object fell below the horizon would be a guess, but it could clearly be a fair way beyond the horizon.
It’s time for the Perseid Meteor Shower again.
How do they know it was a false alarm just because they didnt find anything? It could have just been a meteorite as well.
smells fishy to me….next they be saying it was a weather balloon…
Possibly I’ve seen too much
Westin SMB, I know too much
uh-oh spagheittios…
That call was probably to distract resources so canoes could come into East End.
You would prefer that they hadn’t investigated it? What other cost savings ideas do you have – fire service not responding to fire alarms in case they are a false alarm, RCIPS not responding to 911 calls?
They already do that.
Hopefully an arrest & charge for making a false emergency report.