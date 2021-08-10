Cop’s carnival capers not a protocol breach
(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that there is no investigation into the motorcycle cop at the centre of a viral video on social media that shows the officer astride his police bike while a female CayMAS Carnival dancer, riding pillion, is whining on the officer. But officials said the police were exempt from the social distancing protocols that had been imposed for Saturday’s carnival. The police also confirmed that there were no major incidents of violence at the carnival or COVID-19 protocol issues, though nine people were arrested for driving under the influence.
While social media was awash with complaints about protocol breaches, excessively lewd behaviour in the streets as well as drunken brawls breaking out, it appears there is little record of such events. Organisers of CayMAS 2021 said it had been a successful event which would not have been possible without the people’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you to all of our participants for getting vaccinated in order for the parade to happen,” organisers said on social media. “Thank you to the Minister of Tourism and the Government for allowing us back on the Road… the Mas Bands and the many volunteers and staff to pull this off… and to the RCIPS for the hard work keeping us safe.”
Carnival dancers had been required to be vaccinated before they could jump and, as was the case with the Pride parade the week before, spectators and dancers were supposedly being kept apart, with the carnival itself being split into two separate parades, as organisers juggled the jumpers to keep under the current crowd limit of 1,000 people. While it seems the lines were blurred at times and despite some backlash, it appears the carnival was a success.
In the end, on yet another scorching hot summer day, hundreds of people still came out to enjoy Cayman’s first Caribbean carnival for two years.
See video of the motorcycle cop in the parade on social media here.
Category: Community, Local News
Hey guys..what is cayman airways doing up in barbados today? Acvording to radar it about to land from there?
Surely the bigger concern is that the police can’t drive, indicate right when going straight on at a roundabout, don’t use the inner most available lane, but still stop people near camana bay targeting the rich and issuing 200 dollar traffic fines for going 10 mph too fast in a non residential highway, whilst being unable to stop mass shootings,
It seems we have no standards anymore. If an officer on duty has no Pride in our uniform or this Island we need better leaders to set the stage! All this new government is doing is reducing is to not much! I’m all for some fun, but respect too!
Have you just crawled out of your hole? Standards, Honesty, Integrity and Transparency vanished decades ago, so I am not sure how you can blame the new Government.
God help us….what next…gay parades….caymas….mass shootings….MP salary raise…
I thought the participants of the parade were supposed to not mingle with the spectators. I have seen lots of video footage that shows both groups interacting and nothing been done to prevent it happening. How come the rules were different for the Pride Parade? Pride was way more classy and family friendly.
Yeah this time around. Let’s see what happens next time
Those girls! Those costumes ( or lack thereof)! What would Miss Annie say?
4.15pm She would have sat on them!.
Just as well this didn’t occur at the Pride event!
I am surprised, as a non-Caymanian reading from afar, to read about the the lewd behaviors and the less than conservative state of dress at these recent Caymanian parades. My impression was, and I am not judging here at all, but I thought that Cayman was a “Christian” lead country. The learnings I have from the study of world religions suggests that Christians were to be modest in dress. Not much modesty in those costumes. Has the country changed in its values or is my understanding of its demographics incorrect?
Your understanding of most things is incorrect. The USA is led by a Christian president, but you don’t apply the same logic there do you? The UK queen has a title of ‘defender of the faith’ but that doesn’t mean the whole country is Christian. So why are you trying to promote an argument on faith when it is disconnected? Who knows who these women are dancing suggestively half naked, but no doubt they will likely be the same ones complaining about sexual harassment.
From watching the carnival, I would be more concerned for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure…covid…especially in a big population of the women walking down the street. No disrespect intended, but very young need to think of their health.
Only “Christian” when it suits them.
The demographic has changed. The Eastern Caribbean/Jamaica now dominates whole areas of society. Thankfully the old Cayman can still be found, but is increasingly under threat.
Your understanding of the demographics are incorrect , so is your assumption of how so called Christians dress in shiny costumes.
Good – he handled himself just as he should. She on the other hand, has FINALLLLLLY gotten all the attention that she so desperately craves 24/7. Yawn……..nothing to look at.
Where can we see the video..?
Whiners, gotta love em!
one rule for us…one rule for them…
welcome to wonderland.
The protocols themselves are a pretty good example of our dry run attempt at a dystopian farce.
Police are in paid vacation…non-existentent hardly on road? U guys see amt of drunk driving abd speeding going on? Lord
if you na whine on a cop in the parade its a waste says the ladies 🙂
The police officer in question is the victim of sexual harassment. If the roles were reversed and a female police officer was being dry-humped by a man the man would be in jail today. The incident speaks to and confirms the double standard that exists within our society as it relates to sexual harassment and sexual assault.
We have become a nation of complainers. And all those complaining are probably singled or a reason and live a very boring life
And your views on gay marriage?
The hell that gotta do with it ?
There is never a shortage of things to complain about!
Bloooooooooooooddddddd clllllaaaaaaaaaatttttttttttt
He just whining it up BOBO!