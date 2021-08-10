Cop’s carnival capers not a protocol breach

CayMAS 2021 carnival (from social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that there is no investigation into the motorcycle cop at the centre of a viral video on social media that shows the officer astride his police bike while a female CayMAS Carnival dancer, riding pillion, is whining on the officer. But officials said the police were exempt from the social distancing protocols that had been imposed for Saturday’s carnival. The police also confirmed that there were no major incidents of violence at the carnival or COVID-19 protocol issues, though nine people were arrested for driving under the influence.

While social media was awash with complaints about protocol breaches, excessively lewd behaviour in the streets as well as drunken brawls breaking out, it appears there is little record of such events. Organisers of CayMAS 2021 said it had been a successful event which would not have been possible without the people’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to all of our participants for getting vaccinated in order for the parade to happen,” organisers said on social media. “Thank you to the Minister of Tourism and the Government for allowing us back on the Road… the Mas Bands and the many volunteers and staff to pull this off… and to the RCIPS for the hard work keeping us safe.”

Carnival dancers had been required to be vaccinated before they could jump and, as was the case with the Pride parade the week before, spectators and dancers were supposedly being kept apart, with the carnival itself being split into two separate parades, as organisers juggled the jumpers to keep under the current crowd limit of 1,000 people. While it seems the lines were blurred at times and despite some backlash, it appears the carnival was a success.

In the end, on yet another scorching hot summer day, hundreds of people still came out to enjoy Cayman’s first Caribbean carnival for two years.