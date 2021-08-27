CIG waits for UK advice on COVID booster shots

Premier Wayne Panton and Governor Martyn Roper at last week’s press conference

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has indicated that it will be guided by research underway in the UK when it comes to decisions regarding the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Officials have said that the public health authorities in England are expecting a report on the Pfizer booster shots in just over a week, and once than information is available, the decisions made in Britain are likely to be reflected in Cayman.

Speaking at the press briefing this week, Governor Martyn Roper said that boosters shots would be available here at least for the vulnerable before the October border opening, when the risks of COVID-19 spreading into the community significant increase.

It is around eight months since the national vaccine rollout started in the Cayman Islands and the question of booster shots for people vaccinated early is being asked in several countries, including the Cayman Islands.

“The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has been assessing the evidence for boosters and the best vaccine to use,” Roper said, adding that the UK Government will be relying on the anticipated report to finalise its plans for a booster rollout.

“It may initially only be for highly vulnerable groups,” the governor stated. “We can expect that whatever programme is put in place for the UK will be mirrored here. Immunity does appear to wane with the Pfizer vaccine, increasing the risk of mild infection in those vaccinated. But there is no evidence it causes serious illness or death. If there was evidence, the UK would be moving much faster in the rollout of boosters. The Pfizer vaccine still offers extremely effective protection against that.”

There is currently no need to be overly concerned about booster shots and there is time to roll out boosters well before the 14 October opening, Roper said, adding that he expects Cayman to be part of the booster rollout in September.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said her ministry is waiting for the release of the key studies in how best to use boosters, but she said the CIG had been reassured by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office that we will be able to access boosters appropriate for those determined to be the most at risk groups

Cayman currently has around 8,600 shots of the Pfizer vaccine left, which expire at the end of October. With more than 2,000 of those earmarked for second doses, there is enough vaccine left for another 3,000 people to get the first double dose course, which government is hoping will be used up before what is now being positioned as the key opening date of 14 October.

But Premier Wayne Panton warned that if Cayman is still sitting on thousands of unused vaccines that look as though they are going to waste, there is a danger of the free supply from the UK Government drying up.

“If the United Kingdom sees that we have used the vaccine they have given us for free, they will probably supply more for additional injections and eventually boosters,” he said. But if not, there may not be any additional free vaccines or boosters.

“If that occurs, that will mean that you will have to pay for your own vaccination, as private businesses move to ensure that their employees and vendors delivering their goods are vaccinated and as government insists that work permit holders and those who renew work permits are fully vaccinated before working on our shores,” Panton warned, as he urged everyone who has not yet rolled up their sleeves to come forward now and get the vaccine.

The issue of booster shots is proving to be yet another controversy surrounding the global management of this pandemic. As wealthy Western nations prepare to roll out the boosters to bolster community protections in high risk groups, especially against the extremely infectious Delta variant of this coronavirus, poorer nations are struggling to get their hands on first doses.

The US Food and Drug Administration has already cleared boosters for those with weakened immune systems and is expected to clear other groups for a third shot shortly. But the issue is still dividing the medical community as there is still a lack of evidence that a third dose would create significantly more protection. Given the uncertainty, they argue, the vaccines would be better used in countries where they remain scarce.

The US has been accused of hoarding vaccines as third world countries struggle to secure a supply, which in turn puts everyone at risk.

Earlier this month the World Health Organization called for a global moratorium on booster shots. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said that WHO wanted to see a delay to allow at least 10% of people in every country in the world to be vaccinated.

“To make that happen, we need everyone’s co-operation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines,” he said. The WHO wants to have 40% of the world vaccinated by the end of the year, and get to 70% by mid-2022. In higher-income nations, more than half of the population has already received at least one shot, the WHO said, while some low-income countries have only just managed 1%.