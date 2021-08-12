CIG fails on healthcare and welfare policies

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): More than six years after the Office of the Auditor General first raised the alarm about the government’s failing social welfare system and almost five years after it warned that the health system was riddled with problems, no policies, plans or strategies have been implemented to address the myriad problems.

In a new report looking back at the recommendations that both the OAG and the Public Accounts Committee made to the previous administration to start tackling the numerous failings, Auditor General Sue Winspear has concluded that virtually nothing has been done and government has regressed on what little progress had made after the reports were made public.

“The Government’s progress with implementing recommendations made by the PAC on two reports covering the significant public services areas of healthcare and social assistance is very disappointing,” she said Thursday following the release of a progress report covering the wider problem of government either failing to adopt recommendations at all or take a ridiculously long time to respond.

“The original recommendations made by my office date back to 2015 and 2017. The previous PAC held hearings on these two reports a number of times and issued its own reports with additional recommendations, the last being in April 2019. Very little has changed since then.”

In this latest review of progress on the healthcare recommendations, she said Cayman still has no overarching strategy or policy for healthcare and the legislative framework is outdated and deficient. “As a result Cayman’s health care system is not providing best value to its people and practices for inspecting heath care facilities, registering health care practitioners and developing Caymanian doctors are still lacking,” Winspear added.

Meanwhile government still has no coordinated social assistance strategies to deal with its welfare programmes.

“It is not clear if the most vulnerable in our society are being adequately supported, and it is likely that there continue to be inconsistencies in the eligibility criteria for accessing support and gaps and overlaps in provision. The Poor Persons (Relief) Law dates from 1997 and has still not been modernised to be fit for Cayman in 2021, despite assurances to the PAC in 2018 that this was under review.”

Even though government officials had made commitments to implement the recommendations and address the shortcomings in both the healthcare and welfare systems, none of these commitments have been honoured and in some cases things have moved backwards.

She said it was “disappointing” that since the last time she reviewed these reports in 2018 it has fallen significantly behind. “Implementing PAC and my recommendations is not just a tick box exercise but something that can and should deliver real service improvements that will positively impact peoples’ lives,” she said.

In the conclusion to the report Winspear said it was “unacceptable such limited progress had been made” in implementing recommendations about significant policy areas that provide services for the entire population so many years after the original findings were spelled out and the recommendations were made.

The report is the first of four that the OAG will be rolling out this year, because the two audit reports relating to healthcare and welfare are not the only ones where government is failing to act on the OAG and PAC’s recommendations.

In this first report Winspear sets out the significant delays and failings by the PPM-led administration to act on 15 PAC reports that were tabled in Parliament between September 2018 and December 2020. The reports generally expand on the OAG’s work as a result of the public hearings they held with members of the civil service tasked with finding ways to meet the recommendations.

This report shows that, as at 22 February when Parliament was dissolved ahead of the April general election, the government had tabled formal responses to nine of those reports, though six of them were well past the three-month deadline. Five had not been responded to at all, some of which date back more than two years.

Responding to the release of this latest report, the deputy governor’s office issued a short statement acknowledging the OAG’s concerns and pointed to the civil service’s commitment to improving the timeliness of its responses to the PAC. Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon said the the civil service had “battled fires on many fronts” during the period in question, which fuelled the delays in some administrative responses.

“As part of our continuing efforts to enhance efficiency and accountability, we are revisiting our processes to ensure that we improve the timeliness for tabling Government Minutes,” she stated. “We appreciate the OAG recording that some, albeit insufficient, progress has been made on reducing the backlog of Government Minutes and we are grateful to the OAG and the PAC for working with the Civil Service to streamline these processes.”

But the office said nothing about the failure to implement the OAG and PAC recommendations despite long standing commitments to do so, often in timelines well before the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the business of government.