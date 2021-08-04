Cayman Regiment spends $380k on used trucks

Cayman Islands Regiment ambulances

Cayman Islands Regiment cargo trucks ready for loading

Cayman Islands Regiment cargo trucks

Cayman Islands Regiment crane truck

Cayman Islands Regiment kitchen trailer

Cayman Islands Regiment vehicles on truck

Cayman Islands Regiment wheeled loader

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Regiment said it has saved over $600,0000 by purchasing used trucks and other vehicles for that will be used in various emergency situations as well as deploying the part-time soldiers. The regiment has spent $379,869 on two MAN HX60 4×4 Drop Side Cargos, a 4×4 HX60 crane truck, two Mercedes Unimog U1300L, one Volvo 4200 Wheeled Loader and a Karcher TFK 250 army mobile field kitchen trailer.

Lt Theo Kelly, the regiment’s Motor Transport Officer, who was involved in the logistics of bringing the equipment here, said it was a huge team effort. “The vehicles will make a massive difference in our ability to deploy troops and supplies across the island in case of an emergency situation,” he said.

The regiment’s commanding officer, Lt Col Simon Watson, said the support vehicles were vital to operate safely and effectively in times of emergency.

“They are 4×4 capable and can wade through over 3ft of water making them able to support evacuations during flooding as we’ve seen recently in Tropical Storm Eta,” he said. “These vehicles would have cost over a million dollars new, but we have purchased well-maintained, used vehicles which cost $379,869, providing a cost saving of over $620,000 to the government. The vehicles were fully serviced and repainted before being shipped, preparing them for a number of years use in Cayman. The CIR will always work to minimise costs to the public purse whilst preparing to provide Cayman with disaster relief support.”

Another shipment containing spare parts, generators and trailers is on its way to Cayman and is expected later this month. The vehicles in the port are currently clearing customs and will be received by the regiment shortly.