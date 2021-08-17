Cayman on hurricane watch as Grace approaches

(CNS): At 4pm local time Tropical Storm Grace was still on track to pass just a few miles off the south coast of Grand Cayman and a hurricane watch was issued. Hurricane conditions are possible in Cayman early tomorrow morning, officials said. The islands began battening down in earnest Tuesday afternoon, with government offices closing and Cayman Airways cancelling all flights until at least Thursday.

The storm was located 225 miles ESE of Grand Cayman heading west at 15mph. While winds remained at 50mph Grace is now forecast to strengthen into a hurricane Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds now extend outward up to 80 miles from the centre.

The National Hazard Management Council urged all residents to complete their preparations quickly, to avoid shorelines after dark and refrain from non-essential journeys as the onset of tropical storm conditions is expected tonight.

Heavy rains are expected, with as much as 10 inches falling in isolated areas over the next day, so storm surge could raise water levels as high as one to three feet above normal tides. Swells generated by Grace will spread westward from Jamaica to the Cayman Islands, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

Severe weather conditions are predicted to reach Grand Cayman by around 1am Wednesday. Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon noted that the most recent weather information suggested the potential for the tropical storm to strengthen into a category one hurricane as it is departing but still close to the Cayman Islands area.

“I cannot emphasise strongly enough the importance of people finishing their preparedness measures as soon as possible, and taking all necessary precautions until Tropical Storm Grace has completed its passage through our area,” she said.

“This includes having a 3-day supply of water, non-perishable food and necessary supplies at hand, but also immediately assessing the safety of your residence and determining if it is suitable to ride out the storm or alternatively where you will shelter. We also recommend that persons have a battery or solar powered radio with them so that they can stay informed even if the power goes out.” she concludes.