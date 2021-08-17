Grace blows stronger as it rolls toward Cayman
(CNS) UPDATED 10:30am: Tropical Storm Grace intensified Tuesday morning as it reached the coast of Jamaica on a pathway headed directly towards Grand Cayman. According to the latest National Hurricane Centre advisory, Grace is 295miles ESE of the Cayman Islands and winds have increased to 50 mph with higher gusts. Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday. Currently moving west at 15mph, the storm is expected to reach our area later tonight or early Wednesday. As much as ten inches of rain could fall on Cayman over the next few days.
Government is due to update the public on preparations after the hurricane committee meets at 11am. Meanwhile, government offices are expected to begin closing early today with the Water Authority already announcing its offices will close at noon on both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac
8am Update: Government officials are urging residents of the Cayman Islands to make their preparations as quickly as possible as Tropical Storm Grace is now expected to pass very close to Grand Cayman sometime later tonight. At 7am this morning Grace was approaching Jamaica, located 340 miles east-southeast of Cayman moving westward at around 16mph, with winds near 45mph.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the centre. Grace became better organised overnight and further strengthening is expected. The storm could be near hurricane strength after it passes Cayman late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
A tropical storm warning remains in effect as well as both a flood and marine warning across the Cayman Islands. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding, along with strong winds and very rough seas are expected. The National Hazard Management Council is expected to meet this morning and Hazard Management said a number of measures are already in place and shelters are being prepared, while the National Roads Authority has been clearing drains to manage flooding.
Cayman Airways has adjusted some of its flights, cancelling all domestic flights to the Sister Islands today and recommencing flights tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday’s repatriation flight to Miami has been cancelled and the Kingston flights have been rescheduled.
Details on TS Grace are available from the National Weather Service website and the
NWS Facebook page.
The early National Hurricane Centre forecast was hopelessly wrong. It seems to be trending further west all the time and hopefully we will miss the worst of it by early tomorrow if the trend continues. The early morning update showed us dead centre, but the 10.30am report shows it a little to the west of us.
will be well south of us…but wil still get strong winds and rain.
That is not what the forecast says. Current path is 13 miles south of Cayman. And the strongest winds are north of the center.
Current path is wrong. Watch.
The storm has gradually increased intensity with each of the past few advisories overnight and this morning. The water temps around Cayman are very warm so this trend could continue. Whether we get a direct hit or it misses just north or south we should expect quite a bit of wind and heavy rain. Be careful Cayman!
FYI, I find this to be useful for calculating the projected Closests Point of Approach and when that will occur
https://stormcarib.com
The 5:00 AM update calculation is:
Results for Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (19.28N, 81.35W):
The approximate Closest Point of Approach (CPA) is located near 19.2N, 81.4W or about 3.9 miles (6.3 km) from your location.
The estimated time of when the center of the storm will be at that location is in about 20 hours and 49 minutes from now (Wednesday, August 18 at 7:30AM EDT).
