Grace blows stronger as it rolls toward Cayman

(CNS) UPDATED 10:30am: Tropical Storm Grace intensified Tuesday morning as it reached the coast of Jamaica on a pathway headed directly towards Grand Cayman. According to the latest National Hurricane Centre advisory, Grace is 295miles ESE of the Cayman Islands and winds have increased to 50 mph with higher gusts. Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday. Currently moving west at 15mph, the storm is expected to reach our area later tonight or early Wednesday. As much as ten inches of rain could fall on Cayman over the next few days.

Government is due to update the public on preparations after the hurricane committee meets at 11am. Meanwhile, government offices are expected to begin closing early today with the Water Authority already announcing its offices will close at noon on both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac

8am Update: Government officials are urging residents of the Cayman Islands to make their preparations as quickly as possible as Tropical Storm Grace is now expected to pass very close to Grand Cayman sometime later tonight. At 7am this morning Grace was approaching Jamaica, located 340 miles east-southeast of Cayman moving westward at around 16mph, with winds near 45mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the centre. Grace became better organised overnight and further strengthening is expected. The storm could be near hurricane strength after it passes Cayman late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect as well as both a flood and marine warning across the Cayman Islands. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding, along with strong winds and very rough seas are expected. The National Hazard Management Council is expected to meet this morning and Hazard Management said a number of measures are already in place and shelters are being prepared, while the National Roads Authority has been clearing drains to manage flooding.

Cayman Airways has adjusted some of its flights, cancelling all domestic flights to the Sister Islands today and recommencing flights tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday’s repatriation flight to Miami has been cancelled and the Kingston flights have been rescheduled.