Cayman Airways turns back for sick passenger

Cayman Airways Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft (file photo)

(CNS): A Cayman Airways (CAL) flight bound for Miami this morning turned around and came back to Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) some 15 minutes after take-off because of a sick passenger. CAL released a statement Wednesday confirming that there was no emergency landing and nothing was wrong with the aircraft but a passenger aboard repatriation flight KX3102 was experiencing a medical emergency. The captain returned the aircraft safely to Grand Cayman to ensure that the passenger received the necessary medical attention as quickly as possible.

CAL said that an ambulance met the aircraft to take the passenger to the hospital. After the passenger’s baggage was located and removed from the plane, the flight departed again around noon on its journey to Miami after all public health protocols were adhered to.