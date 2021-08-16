CAL seeks clearance from CUBA for flight

CAL aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) is asking the Cuban authorities for permission to operate a repatriation flight from Grand Cayman to Havana to repatriate Cuban nationals currently living here and to bring Caymanians in Cuba home. This flight will be for permanent residents of either country only. In order to comply with the Cuban authorities’ requirements, Cubans who are permanent residents currently living in Cayman are being asked to submit their interest this week via email.

CAL said there will be only one flight taking Cubans to Havana and bringing back Cayman residents to Grand Cayman. The flight is being proposed before the end of this month but CAL said the date is subject to approval from Cuba.

The deadline to submit expressions of interest is 23 August and potential passengers are being asked to email havanatravel@caymanairways.net.

Email contact is preferred, but travellers may also call Cayman Airways Reservations on 949-2311 and request to be added to the list for consideration.

Proposed passengers will be required to supply their full name as it appears on their passport, their passport number, gender, date of birth, province of residence in Cuba and their primary contact details in Cayman.

Caymanians who are currently in Cuba may be repatriated back home on the return leg of the same flight once they have received approval from Travel Cayman for re-entry. Details on the application process and entry requirements can be found on the Cayman Islands Government’s website here.

No return flights can be offered in either direction at this time, so all tickets will be one way.