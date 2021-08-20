Cabinet approves bonuses for CIMA and CSX

CIMA and Cayman Islands Stock Exchange offices in George Town

(CNS): Performance award payments to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority staff for 2020 and bonus payments to all employees at the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange (CSX) for last year have been approved by the Cabinet. According to the summary of the Cabinet meeting held on 10 August, the cash payments for the employees are covered by the two public authorities’ existing budgets.

The ministers also approved the introduction of remuneration for the CSX council members. From now on, the chairman will get CI$4,000 per month, the deputy CI$2,000 and members CI$1,500 each, which will come from the CSX budget.

Another key move by Cabinet was to approve the creation of, and investment in, the Commonwealth Climate Growth Fund (Cayman) LP, which provides an opportunity for the Cayman Islands to participate in implementing solutions to address climate change, according to the summary issued by government, though there were no details of what that might entail.