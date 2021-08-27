Burglars make off with restaurants’ safes

Suspect 1 captured on CCTV

Suspect 2 captured on CCTV

(CNS): Chicken! Chicken! in the West Shore Centre and one of the restaurants in the Cayman Falls Plaza, both on the West Bay Road, were broken into sometime between 4:00am and 6:00am Thursday, police have said. The break-ins appear to be the work of the same burglars, who made off with both restaurants’ safes containing an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Based on CCTV footage, the men are described as being tall and slim, wearing dark clothing, including long sleeved shirts, and wearing masks and gloves. At Chicken-Chicken the masked thieves broke in through the glass front door.

Police have released some of the images (see above) and CCTV footage (see below) from the Chicken! Chicken! break-in, hoping that members of the public may be able to assist with information about these men or their activities that could identify them or help locate these safes.

With an uptick in commercial burglaries during August, the RCIPS is reminding people to take preventative measures with their businesses in order to avoid loss and damage, and assist in the investigative process if such incidents do occur.



“We commend these businesses for having security measures such as CCTV cameras installed, which have already assisted in our investigation,” Superintendent Peter Lansdown said. “We encourage other business to increase security if possible by engaging security company services, installing alarm and camera systems and ensuring that the systems are maintained and kept up to date.”

There has also been an increase in reports of thefts from motor vehicles over the last week, and the police are urging the public to exercise prevention measures to reduce this opportunistic crime.

They advised people not to leave visible valuables in the car or to keep any valuables overnight or for extended periods in cars. Drivers should park in well lit areas near security cameras or where guards are on duty. Above all, lock your car and do not leave vehicles running with the keys inside unattended, even for a short amount of time.

With roads expected to be busy this weekend as a result of last minute back to school preparations, the police also reminded the public to stay safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding or driving whilst distracted.