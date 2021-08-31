Bryan admits misleading threat over stipend

Minister Kenneth Bryan on “For the Record“

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has admitted using a “scare tactic” to reduce by half or even withhold stipend payments from tourism workers who lost their jobs last year as a result of the national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained unable to earn a living because of the ensuing collapse of the tourism sector. The minister has said this ‘hoax’ didn’t go down very well and that it was a political misstep to threaten to pull the support later in the year. He said it was intended to encourage workers to register with WORC and find new jobs, as he was worried the payments might make people reluctant to do so even as the borders reopen.

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s “For The Record” show on Monday morning, Bryan said the CI$1,500 stipend was to provide financial help to people who were left without work when the borders closed.

But as the phased reopening plan begins and the tourism industry is recruiting to fill thousands of vacancies, government is trying to get everyone to register with the government job portal so they can match people with jobs and reduce the number of permit holders across the industry. Bryan said he was in “a battle” with some of the larger tourism employers who do not want to hire locals and it was his goal to change that.

Bryan told Orrett Connor, the show’s host, it was on this basis that he had first implied the stipend could be stopped for those who failed to sign up and then, as the borders begin opening later in the year and tourism returns, the stipends would be reduced for everyone by half.

“I did it as a scare tactic, so they would sign up,” he said, but the “political negativity” following the threat had forced him to pull his hand, as the intention was always to continue paying the full stipend until the end of the year.

“My strategy for forcing them to go out and find work has been depleted [sic] now,” Bryan stated, adding that he was trying to make people realise that eventually this money is going to stop and they would need to find work, and that the industry needed to know exactly how many Caymanians wanted to and are available to work if the aim of re-Caymanianizing the sector is to succeed.

He said that the CITA members were not going to get permits until local workers have been given a chance to get work but the sector has argued that Caymanians do not want the jobs. As a result, Bryan said, he was trying to do everything he could to make sure that local tourism workers would apply for and fill these jobs to prevent the return to importing labour to fill jobs that could and should be filled by local people.