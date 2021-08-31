Bryan admits misleading threat over stipend
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has admitted using a “scare tactic” to reduce by half or even withhold stipend payments from tourism workers who lost their jobs last year as a result of the national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained unable to earn a living because of the ensuing collapse of the tourism sector. The minister has said this ‘hoax’ didn’t go down very well and that it was a political misstep to threaten to pull the support later in the year. He said it was intended to encourage workers to register with WORC and find new jobs, as he was worried the payments might make people reluctant to do so even as the borders reopen.
Speaking on Radio Cayman’s “For The Record” show on Monday morning, Bryan said the CI$1,500 stipend was to provide financial help to people who were left without work when the borders closed.
But as the phased reopening plan begins and the tourism industry is recruiting to fill thousands of vacancies, government is trying to get everyone to register with the government job portal so they can match people with jobs and reduce the number of permit holders across the industry. Bryan said he was in “a battle” with some of the larger tourism employers who do not want to hire locals and it was his goal to change that.
Bryan told Orrett Connor, the show’s host, it was on this basis that he had first implied the stipend could be stopped for those who failed to sign up and then, as the borders begin opening later in the year and tourism returns, the stipends would be reduced for everyone by half.
“I did it as a scare tactic, so they would sign up,” he said, but the “political negativity” following the threat had forced him to pull his hand, as the intention was always to continue paying the full stipend until the end of the year.
“My strategy for forcing them to go out and find work has been depleted [sic] now,” Bryan stated, adding that he was trying to make people realise that eventually this money is going to stop and they would need to find work, and that the industry needed to know exactly how many Caymanians wanted to and are available to work if the aim of re-Caymanianizing the sector is to succeed.
He said that the CITA members were not going to get permits until local workers have been given a chance to get work but the sector has argued that Caymanians do not want the jobs. As a result, Bryan said, he was trying to do everything he could to make sure that local tourism workers would apply for and fill these jobs to prevent the return to importing labour to fill jobs that could and should be filled by local people.
See Bryan’s appearance on For the Record below:
Surely his job is now untenable? I mean all politicians lie, but the key if to never admit it!
Bryan’s greenhorn tactics equates to shooting himself in the foot….and guess what, he’s amongst the “experienced” MPs in this Cabinet!!
How can the public and mainly, the tourism sector he represents, ever trust him again?!
God help us!!
Alden and Company must be dying of laughter watching Panton and his goonies fumbling all of this up.
yawn,,,been here 20 years and still here the same foolishness everyday about caymanians not being given job opportunities……zzzzzzzzzzzz
Enjoy your OMOV you idiots that voted for it. This is what you get
Whoa… A Cayman Minister who lies! Who would have suspected. (Yes, many politicians everywhere also lie – but they shouldn’t).
However, the fact that Bryan admits to lying indicates he is not only a lier, but an ineffective politician – his credibility is shot and he needs to resign.
What an Idiot.
Nothing new. Panton gets everyone’s hopes up with a reopening date and then changes that too. Guess you can lie and be transparent at the same time.
The reopening date was changed? I must have missed that.
I don’t think I’ve ever come across any politician in any democracy who has deliberately lied as a “scare tactic” and then happily admitted doing so. It shows a deep misunderstanding by Bryan of his role. Rather than simply being a representative of his people, he seems to have got it into his head that he’s so important, and so powerful, that normal rules of behavior just don’t apply to him. And that if he tells a bare-faced lie, well hell, that’s a perfectly valid way to conduct himself because of the position he holds.
In any other civilized place, this man would be held to account by parliament and kicked out of office.
Typical politician BS. People are too stupid so they have to be lied to, to do the “right thing”
LOL. And in saying he was bluffing, no one will now ever believe him when he says registration with WORC is required, or that CIG is actually going to open. The best bit is when he said it wasn’t politically expedient – that may be transparent, but its a recipe for disaster as everyone now realises that government policy is driven by political expediency and not science or economics. Wayne must be banging his head against a wall.
A lie is a lie. You can sugar coat it as “political expediency” but it is still a lie.
He has to learn that his street way of dealing is not appropriate when messing with peoples lives.
Kenneth, get a dictionary and look up the meaning of Integrity.
it makes sense for the stipend to go away once the border reopens and tourists return.
it shouldn’t be a threat, it should be fact.
People would want these jobs if they paid more than the stipend… What Caymanian is going to work for $6 an hour plus tips?
No plan PACT really screwing up. We wouldn’t get this foolishness from Moses.
All he cares about is money. He wants to hold on to that salary.
No wonder everybody leaving Department of Tourism.
He must now resign.
LOL – Cayman’s politicians don’t resign even if they’re charged with crimes and many get reelected anyway. Kenny B’s seat is safe for at least another 30 year.