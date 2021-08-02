Bronchitis brings down Cayman sprinter

Kemar Hyman in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics

(CNS) Three-time Cayman Islands Olympian Kemar Hyman was disappointed at the weekend with his race in the 100m in Tokyo after missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals, largely due to a bout of bronchitis. Hyman said he did not run his best race Saturday, clocking 10:41, after becoming ill a few days ago. He was having trouble breathing and was unable to train the way he was hoping to, he said Saturday night. “I’m actually just now getting my breathing back, but I am still on antibiotics and an inhaler at the moment,” he added. The veteran track star said he was looking towards the future in hopes of a better time and going back to the drawing board.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy won the most coveted gold medal in athletics on Sunday with a time of 9.8, a new European record, followed by American Fred Kerley, who took silver with a personal best of 9.84, and Canada’s Andre de Grasse repeating his bronze of 2016 in 9.89. Jacobs was the first Italian ever to make the final in the most wide-open 100m sprint at the Olympics for years, and the first European athlete to win since the UK’s Linford Christie at Barcelona 1992.

Meanwhile, Cayman’s final Olympian takes to the track tonight in Tokyo. Shalysa Wray will be competing in the women’s 400m Heat 6, Lane 3 at 8:25pm Cayman time.