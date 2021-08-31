Boggy Sand Beach cabana project ‘futile’

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): The Department of Environment has once again directed the Central Planning Authority not to grant planning permission to the owners of a cabana and seawall on Boggy Sand Beach in West Bay to build any structure on the property. After failing to get planning permission in April to pull down the existing cabana and sea wall, which are falling into the water, and build a house on the site, the owners have submitted another application, this time to build a two-storey cabana.

But in its advice to the CPA, the DoE has said it is “futile to try to permit further development on this problematic site”, and has advised a “managed retreat” in the area to protect the much older adjoining house.

The site has become emblematic of poor planning decisions, as the site has been falling into the sea almost since the time it was built because it was constructed on a dynamic beach very close to the water’s edge.

“It is very clear that this site is not a good location for built development and the seawall probably should never have been granted planning permission a decade ago,” the DoE said in its latest submissions to the CPA, which is scheduled to hear the application on Wednesday. “It is evident that within a very short period the structure is failing, partly due to an inappropriate design and partly due to its position in an inappropriate location.”

The DoE said that in this case all structures need to be removed and a properly designed wall built for the protection of the adjoining house, with appropriate tie-in to both the sheet-piled government seawall installed along Mary Molly Hydes Road and the sea wall of the adjacent house, which could see the recovery of the beach.

The site is also in a marine park and the DoE made it clear that nothing more should be built on this site. Exercising the powers delegated by the National Conservation Council under the National Conservation Act, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petire directed the CPA to refuse planning permission on the basis that the proposed development will result in the detrimental alteration of a Marine Protected Area and the environment generally, including the turtle nesting habitat, as outlined in the technical review.

A recent decision by the Planning Appeals Tribunal overturned a direction from the NCC, made through the DoE, that was given to the CPA regarding the controversial Balboa Beach project. This brought into question the legal right of the DoE to make such a direction, even in circumstances like this one, and undermined the spirit of the conservation law and the PACT Government’s commitment to sustainable development.

But at the last NCC meeting, the council ratified a motion to make it clear that it can delegate its authority to the DoE director to issue binding instructions to other government agencies.

The owner is due to attend the CPA meeting, when the application will be discussed with regard to the history of the site and the request for the high water mark and other setback variances, as well as the legality of DoE directives in light of the recent PAT decision.

While last April the DoE directed the CPA to refuse the application for a house, it was clear that the CPA chair at the time refused the application in any event because of the problems associated with the site and the lack of justification to waive any of the setbacks.