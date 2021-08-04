Bank pays $5.6M in US non-prosecution deal

Butterfield Bank, George Town

(CNS): Butterfield Bank has reached a non-prosecution financial deal with the United States Department of Justice to put to bed a long running criminal case regarding past allegations of facilitating tax evasion in the Cayman Islands. The bank has agreed to pay US$5.6 million in taxes and forfeiture to address the allegations relating to the bank’s US clients dating back to 2001 through to 2013, when the issues were reported.

In a press release from the US Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York, prosecutors said the non-prosecution agreement was as a result of the “extraordinary cooperation” from the bank, which had handed over 386 files relating to non-compliant US taxpayer-clients. Attorney Audrey Strauss said the bank had admitted helping its clients conceal their ownership of foreign bank accounts to avoid their US tax obligations.

“Butterfield allowed its US clients to use sham entities that assisted those US clients in funneling money between US- and Cayman Islands-based accounts,” the New York lawyer stated. “The resolution of this matter through a non-prosecution agreement, along with forfeiture and restitution, reflects Butterfield’s cooperation in our investigation and demonstrates that cooperation, including assistance in providing U.S. taxpayer client files, has tangible benefits. We will continue to pursue financial services firms around the world that help their clients evade U.S. taxes.”

Michael Collins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Butterfield, said the bank, which is headquartered in Bermuda, was pleased to resolve what they called a legacy business matter which was reported in 2013, and that the payment had already been accounted for in the bank’s 2015 and 2016 reports.

“Since that time, we have enhanced our compliance controls for business with US clients and the total payment has been provisioned. Moving forward, we remain focused on delivering for our clients and our stakeholders,” he added.

As part of the deal the bank has admitted various facts concerning wrongful conduct and the remedial measures that it took. According to the DoJ, Butterfield admitted that it knew or should have known that taxpayers were using their accounts to evade their US tax obligations and had helped its US clients conceal beneficial ownership of undeclared assets from the IRS that were held by sham entities – structures that had no legitimate business purpose – to conceal the identities of the true account owners.

The agreement requires the bank to continue to cooperate with the United States for at least three years. But it also notes that after the issues came to light in 2013 the bank began implementing a series of remedial measures to stop assisting US taxpayers in evading federal income taxes. The $5.6 million deal represents almost $4.9 million in gross revenues from services that it provided to the US taxpayers with undeclared foreign bank accounts.