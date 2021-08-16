Back to school date fixed for 30 August

| 16/08/2021 | 3 Comments

(CNS): All government schools across the three islands, including primary, secondary, the Lighthouse School and Little Cayman Education Services, will reopen for students on 30 August, the Department of Education Services (DES) has said. Year 12 students enrolled at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) are required to go to the school for consultation and guidance based on the first letter of their surname from 30 August.

However, before the first day of school, new students and those transferring from another school must attend Orientation Day and parents must accompany them. Officials said this is mandatory for any student entering a government school for the first time so they can successfully integrate into their new learning environment.

The dates for Orientation Day in the various schools are as follows:

All Primary Schools, 27 August

TimeSchool
9:00am – 10:30am Sir John A. Cumber Primary
8:30am – 9:30am George Town Primary
9:00am – Noon  Red Bay Primary
9:00am – 10:00am Lighthouse School
8:30am – 10:30am Joanna Clark Primary
9:00am – 11:00am Prospect Primary

8:30am – 11:00am
8:30am – 10:15am		Theoline L. McCoy Primary
Reception Students
New Students for Years 1-6  
9:00am – 10:00am Edna M. Moyle Primary
8:30am – Noon  East End Primary
11:00am – Noon  West End Primary
9:00am – 10:00am Creek & Spot Bay Primary

John Gray High School (JGHS)

DateTimeActivityDetails
25 Aug8am – 1pmOrientation for Year 7 studentsStudents will meet in the new gymnasium and parents are invited to attend the welcome assembly.
26 Aug8am – 1pmOrientation for Year  8 & 9 students   
27 Aug9am – NoonOrientation for Year  10 & 11 students 
30 Aug8amResumption of classesFor all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS)

DateTimeActivityDetails
25 Aug9am – 11amInduction for new Year 7,8,9 &10 studentsYear 7 students who attended taster day should not attend.
26 Aug7:55am – 2:50pmYear 7 & 11 orientation 
27 Aug7:55am – 2:50pmYear 7, 10 & 11 orientation 
30 Aug7:55am – 2:50pmResumption of classesFor all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School (LSHS)

DateTimeActivityDetails
24 Aug9am – 11amOrientation for Year 12 studentsUCCI (Dual Entry) students and Vocation Studies students.
25 Aug9am – 10:30amOrientation for New and Transfer students ONLY 
30 Aug8:05am – 2:45pmResumption of classesFor all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC)

DateTimeActivityDetails
30 Aug  8:30amClass induction for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall Students will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses.  
8:30am – 10:30am Surnames A – D
Noon – 2pm Surnames E – H
31 Aug8:30amClass induction for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall8:30am – 10:30am Surnames I – L
Noon – 2:00pm Surnames M – P
1 Sept  8:30amClass induction for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall8:30am – 10:30am Surnames Q – T
Noon – 2pm Surnames U – Z  
Comments (3)

  1. Anonymous says:
    16/08/2021 at 7:09 pm

    Back to school already? Summer should last all year!

  2. Neverwannabeacivilservant says:
    16/08/2021 at 5:49 pm

    I often see full size school buses arriving at CIFEC early in the morning with only 6 students on board and occasionally only 3.Has the Dept of Education considered using mini buses or would this upset the contract holders?.

  3. Anonymous says:
    16/08/2021 at 5:00 pm

    Has PACT fixed the roads yet?

