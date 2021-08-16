Back to school date fixed for 30 August
(CNS): All government schools across the three islands, including primary, secondary, the Lighthouse School and Little Cayman Education Services, will reopen for students on 30 August, the Department of Education Services (DES) has said. Year 12 students enrolled at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) are required to go to the school for consultation and guidance based on the first letter of their surname from 30 August.
However, before the first day of school, new students and those transferring from another school must attend Orientation Day and parents must accompany them. Officials said this is mandatory for any student entering a government school for the first time so they can successfully integrate into their new learning environment.
The dates for Orientation Day in the various schools are as follows:
All Primary Schools, 27 August
|Time
|School
|9:00am – 10:30am
|Sir John A. Cumber Primary
|8:30am – 9:30am
|George Town Primary
|9:00am – Noon
|Red Bay Primary
|9:00am – 10:00am
|Lighthouse School
|8:30am – 10:30am
|Joanna Clark Primary
|9:00am – 11:00am
|Prospect Primary
8:30am – 11:00am
8:30am – 10:15am
|Theoline L. McCoy Primary
Reception Students
New Students for Years 1-6
|9:00am – 10:00am
|Edna M. Moyle Primary
|8:30am – Noon
|East End Primary
|11:00am – Noon
|West End Primary
|9:00am – 10:00am
|Creek & Spot Bay Primary
John Gray High School (JGHS)
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|25 Aug
|8am – 1pm
|Orientation for Year 7 students
|Students will meet in the new gymnasium and parents are invited to attend the welcome assembly.
|26 Aug
|8am – 1pm
|Orientation for Year 8 & 9 students
|27 Aug
|9am – Noon
|Orientation for Year 10 & 11 students
|30 Aug
|8am
|Resumption of classes
|For all current/previously enrolled and new students.
Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS)
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|25 Aug
|9am – 11am
|Induction for new Year 7,8,9 &10 students
|Year 7 students who attended taster day should not attend.
|26 Aug
|7:55am – 2:50pm
|Year 7 & 11 orientation
|27 Aug
|7:55am – 2:50pm
|Year 7, 10 & 11 orientation
|30 Aug
|7:55am – 2:50pm
|Resumption of classes
|For all current/previously enrolled and new students.
Layman E. Scott Sr. High School (LSHS)
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|24 Aug
|9am – 11am
|Orientation for Year 12 students
|UCCI (Dual Entry) students and Vocation Studies students.
|25 Aug
|9am – 10:30am
|Orientation for New and Transfer students ONLY
|30 Aug
|8:05am – 2:45pm
|Resumption of classes
|For all current/previously enrolled and new students.
Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC)
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|30 Aug
|8:30am
|Class induction for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall
| Students will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses.
8:30am – 10:30am Surnames A – D
Noon – 2pm Surnames E – H
|31 Aug
|8:30am
|Class induction for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall
|8:30am – 10:30am Surnames I – L
Noon – 2:00pm Surnames M – P
|1 Sept
|8:30am
|Class induction for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall
|8:30am – 10:30am Surnames Q – T
Noon – 2pm Surnames U – Z
