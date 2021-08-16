Back to school date fixed for 30 August

(CNS): All government schools across the three islands, including primary, secondary, the Lighthouse School and Little Cayman Education Services, will reopen for students on 30 August, the Department of Education Services (DES) has said. Year 12 students enrolled at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) are required to go to the school for consultation and guidance based on the first letter of their surname from 30 August.

However, before the first day of school, new students and those transferring from another school must attend Orientation Day and parents must accompany them. Officials said this is mandatory for any student entering a government school for the first time so they can successfully integrate into their new learning environment.

The dates for Orientation Day in the various schools are as follows:

All Primary Schools, 27 August

Time School 9:00am – 10:30am Sir John A. Cumber Primary 8:30am – 9:30am George Town Primary 9:00am – Noon Red Bay Primary 9:00am – 10:00am Lighthouse School 8:30am – 10:30am Joanna Clark Primary 9:00am – 11:00am Prospect Primary

8:30am – 11:00am

8:30am – 10:15am Theoline L. McCoy Primary

Reception Students

New Students for Years 1-6 9:00am – 10:00am Edna M. Moyle Primary 8:30am – Noon East End Primary 11:00am – Noon West End Primary 9:00am – 10:00am Creek & Spot Bay Primary

John Gray High School (JGHS)

Date Time Activity Details 25 Aug 8am – 1pm Orientation for Year 7 students Students will meet in the new gymnasium and parents are invited to attend the welcome assembly. 26 Aug 8am – 1pm Orientation for Year 8 & 9 students 27 Aug 9am – Noon Orientation for Year 10 & 11 students 30 Aug 8am Resumption of classes For all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS)

Date Time Activity Details 25 Aug 9am – 11am Induction for new Year 7,8,9 &10 students Year 7 students who attended taster day should not attend. 26 Aug 7:55am – 2:50pm Year 7 & 11 orientation 27 Aug 7:55am – 2:50pm Year 7, 10 & 11 orientation 30 Aug 7:55am – 2:50pm Resumption of classes For all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School (LSHS)

Date Time Activity Details 24 Aug 9am – 11am Orientation for Year 12 students UCCI (Dual Entry) students and Vocation Studies students. 25 Aug 9am – 10:30am Orientation for New and Transfer students ONLY 30 Aug 8:05am – 2:45pm Resumption of classes For all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC)