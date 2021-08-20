BA adds two more flights for September

(CNS): British Airways has confirmed two additional flights next month following a request from the tourism minister as a result of the demand, largely from students and their parents. The two additional flights will leave London Heathrow on 1 and 15 September, returning the following days. The ministry said this doubles the number of return flights during September. “With the start of the academic year approaching, the ministry recognises that parents are keen to confirm travel plans to accompany students needing to travel overseas to continue their education,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

“These additional flights are primarily for this purpose and I urge the public to please be mindful of this when making travel plans, so that those with a genuine need to travel are able to secure a booking,” he added.

British Airways has confirmed that seats on these flights are now on sale via their website.



While the Cayman Islands continues with the phased border reopening, inbound travellers are reminded to visit Travel Cayman and complete the online form prior to their arrival on Island.