At least seven sharks killed in local waters

Caribbean reef sharks found on Grand Cayman (all photos courtesy of the DoE)

Dusky smooth hound shark found on Grand Cayman

Nurse shark fins found at Lobster Pot dock

Visible belly buttons of Caribbean reef sharks indicate they were neonates (newborns)

DoE team removes a hook from a Caribbean reef shark

(CNS): The Department of Environment recovered the bodies of six dead sharks from local waters last month and the fins of a nurse shark were found left on the dock at the Lobster Pot. Two of the dead sharks were Caribbean reef sharks found at the Newlands boat dock and had been killed with a knife. The fact that their belly buttons were still visible meant that they were both neonates, born within the past two to three weeks.

In addition to the fins, a dead dusky smooth hound shark was found near the Lobster Pot dock in George Town. The other three dead sharks were found in Cayman Brac in the vicinity of Scott’s Dock, some of which had fins and other parts of the body removed. The DoE said they were unable to tell the species.

It is illegal to kill or harm a shark in Cayman waters, and as a result of these deaths the DoE has ramped up its regular patrols around the shoreline, boat ramps and docks.

“In bringing this information to the public’s attention, we hope that residents will be more vigilant and say something if they see something,” said DoE Shark Project Officer Johanna Kohler. “Sharks are an important part of maintaining a healthy marine environment and are an important non-consumptive resource for Cayman’s marine-based economy. Therefore, we all need to do our part to protect them, which will then benefit our reefs and the other fish that live in our waters.”

The three dead sharks on Cayman Brac add to a concerning record for the Sister Islands, as the DoE has received reports of other dead sharks each month since the beginning of the year, most of which were adults.

“Sharks are often attracted to the smell of fish guts and blood in the water at fish cleaning stations, such as the one at Scott’s Dock, and approach the area hoping to receive a few scraps to eat,” said Kohler. “Persons fishing in the area are then likely to encounter these sharks because they are drawn to the fishing activities, either the baited hook or a hooked fish struggling on the line.”

DoE has increased the number of signs and added more prominent signs at popular fishing spots on Cayman Brac to inform and remind residents about the law.

The death of the two young sharks in Newlands was also of concern as juveniles are already very vulnerable because there is no parental care in sharks.

“After birth, juvenile sharks are immediately on their own to find food and shelter from bigger predators, and usually end up in shallow water and intertidal mangroves ,” Kohler said. “Summer is reproductive season (mating and pupping) for sharks and pregnant females are pupping now. As a result, fishermen will more frequently encounter young sharks over the next few months when fishing off the shore, close to shallow water and mangroves.”

The DoE asks that fisherfolk stop fishing when there is a shark around and quickly attend to any accidentally hooked sharks to help improve the newborns’ chances of survival.

Kohler said she encountered the hound shark (Mustelus canis), a deep-water species which was likely caught and killed accidentally, when she responded to the report of the nurse shark fins in George Town. She explained that deep water sharks often die on fishing lines because they cannot survive the pressure change when being reeled in from deep depths and arrive dead on the surface.

This is only the third record of this species in Cayman since 1987. It is globally classified as “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

If a shark is accidentally caught and is alive on the surface, the DoE is urging fisherfolk to remove the hook and release the shark or cut the line as close to the hook as possible. Use circle hooks because these are less likely to hook the shark in the gut and are easier to remove, and to use non-stainless steel hooks because they will rust out relatively quickly if the hook remains in the shark, thus improving the animal’s chances of survival.

Avoid any additional injuries to the shark and limit the amount of time spent handling it because the stress can cause the animal to die post release.

The DoE said offences against sharks will be prosecuted, including the possession of any shark parts. Penalties for breaking the law include fines, imprisonment, and boats or vehicles can be seized.