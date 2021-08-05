Amputee jailed for 3 years for stabbing step-father

Renaldo Taylor

(CNS): Renaldo Keanua Taylor (20) has been jailed for three years for stabbing his step-father in an altercation at their North Side home in 2019 when he was just 18-years-old, in what the judge said was a “deeply tragic case” where dysfunction has continued in the family home. Taylor’s step-father, Damian Wellington, was the victim on this occasion but he had previously been convicted of criminal assault on Taylor when he was just a young child.

As a boy, Taylor had been abused at the hands of his step-father, his mother and his grandparents before he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident when he was only 15 years old. But he was convicted of wounding with intent, after stabbing Wellington multiple times saying he wanted to kill him, and Justice Cheryll Richards said the sentence was the least she could pass given the circumstances.

The court heard about the details of Taylor’s abusive upbringing and how the situation in the family home was, as the judge noted, still dysfunctional, and the basic issues in the family had not really been addressed.

Taylor’s step-father had been convicted of abusing him some years ago, and while there was evidence before the court that the abuse had not continued following the conviction, Taylor did not speak with him and had been communicating for what appeared to be several years through his mother.

On the night in question there was some provocation, though the evidence given by Taylor’s mother and his step-father about the extent of that provocation differed. But in the end, Taylor, who had claimed self-defence, was convicted by a jury of a serious violent crime, which in the worst of circumstances carries a maximum penalty of life.

Although he had stabbed Wellington multiple times, each of the wounds was relatively small and as a result there was no single significant injury or any long-term harm caused. When all of the circumstances were weighed up, Justice Richards found that the case fell into a lower harm and lower culpability category and with the multiple mitigating factors, and she therefore delivered a sentence at the lower end of the scale. But she noted that this remained a serious offence.

However, Taylor is suffering from a number of diagnosed serious mental health issues for which he is receiving some treatment and has tried to take his own life. As she handed down the prison term, Justice Richards made clear the need for Taylor to be given trauma counselling while in prison and that he should be placed under the direct care of a psychiatrist.