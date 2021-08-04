ALT holds back unvaxed staff bonuses

(CNS): As implied in a previous letter last month, Cayman’s largest hardware merchant has held back bonuses for unvaccinated staff. Al Thompson had stopped short of mandating that his workers get the COVID-19 shots but tied the pay-out of a special annual bonus related to successful trading over the last 12 months to the vaccine status of his employees, which he had asked them to reveal.

In a follow-up letter, which is circulating on social media, he said that 91% of the staff had got the shots, leaving just 17 who had not and who did not get the bonus. Thompson said he would give them one more week to consider getting vaccinated and give the company time to decided how to deal with those who will not get the jab.

Thompson said that so far he had not mandated that staff be vaccinated but that his store had become the first company to pressure its employees and it may come to the point of mandating the vaccine as a condition of employment. He thanked all those who had got their shots and urged what he described as a great staff to “stick together” ahead of the country reopening its doors to overseas guests.

While Thompson, who is one of Cayman’s largest employers, may be able to mandate the vaccine as a future condition for new staff, sacking staff who are unvaccinated may fall foul of the Labour Law.

Last week Labour Minister Chris Saunders indicated that government will not be imposing a mandate beyond work permit holders and said that a legal opinion from the attorney general had advised against it.

The amendment to the immigration law to pave the way for mandatory coronavirus vaccination for permit holders is expected to be steered through Parliament by the middle of this month. It is hoped that this will boost the current national rate of around 67% of the resident population being vaccinated toward the government target of 80%.

Since no vaccine is yet approved for children under 12, to reach that target public health officials will need to inoculate nearly all adults living here, which presents a significant challenge as those who have not been vaccinated in Cayman, as elsewhere, range from the nervously hesitant who could be persuaded to the staunchly opposed.

There continues to be significant misinformation circulating on social media platforms, such as the apparently plausible but false claims that the vaccines are experimental, blatently false statements about dangerous ingredients that are not actually in the vaccine, to outrageous conspiracies of microchips being inserted with the vaccine.

Many misleading stories on social media about vaccinations have originated from just a dozen original sources, according to recent research, with the goal of peddling false cures and discrediting the vaccines.