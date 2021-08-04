ALT holds back unvaxed staff bonuses
(CNS): As implied in a previous letter last month, Cayman’s largest hardware merchant has held back bonuses for unvaccinated staff. Al Thompson had stopped short of mandating that his workers get the COVID-19 shots but tied the pay-out of a special annual bonus related to successful trading over the last 12 months to the vaccine status of his employees, which he had asked them to reveal.
In a follow-up letter, which is circulating on social media, he said that 91% of the staff had got the shots, leaving just 17 who had not and who did not get the bonus. Thompson said he would give them one more week to consider getting vaccinated and give the company time to decided how to deal with those who will not get the jab.
Thompson said that so far he had not mandated that staff be vaccinated but that his store had become the first company to pressure its employees and it may come to the point of mandating the vaccine as a condition of employment. He thanked all those who had got their shots and urged what he described as a great staff to “stick together” ahead of the country reopening its doors to overseas guests.
While Thompson, who is one of Cayman’s largest employers, may be able to mandate the vaccine as a future condition for new staff, sacking staff who are unvaccinated may fall foul of the Labour Law.
Last week Labour Minister Chris Saunders indicated that government will not be imposing a mandate beyond work permit holders and said that a legal opinion from the attorney general had advised against it.
The amendment to the immigration law to pave the way for mandatory coronavirus vaccination for permit holders is expected to be steered through Parliament by the middle of this month. It is hoped that this will boost the current national rate of around 67% of the resident population being vaccinated toward the government target of 80%.
Since no vaccine is yet approved for children under 12, to reach that target public health officials will need to inoculate nearly all adults living here, which presents a significant challenge as those who have not been vaccinated in Cayman, as elsewhere, range from the nervously hesitant who could be persuaded to the staunchly opposed.
There continues to be significant misinformation circulating on social media platforms, such as the apparently plausible but false claims that the vaccines are experimental, blatently false statements about dangerous ingredients that are not actually in the vaccine, to outrageous conspiracies of microchips being inserted with the vaccine.
Many misleading stories on social media about vaccinations have originated from just a dozen original sources, according to recent research, with the goal of peddling false cures and discrediting the vaccines.
Category: Business, Health, health and safety, Retail
It’s like when you’re called to war. You put on a uniform, you gear up and you fight to protect you fellow country people. Why do these people refuse to fight? Gear up, get vaccinated and help the fight against this enemy of the human race!
Deserters get shot in a real war, so diddums if you don’t get your little bonuses😱
I can only hope that more Caymanians realise the importance of working for yourself.
Stop spending your lil pension money on nonsense and try to be innovative. Trade till this day is an easy way to create income!Find a solution through service or product and hustle your butt off. I promise you anyone can figure it out,if the do more than talk. Get mad enough and determine enough to start doing!Stop depending on others, who if you don’t realise, never gave or give one real shit about you! Other than a vote or how you contribute to a balanced spreadsheet.
Or you can just think it’s all cool and dandy while your rights are being slowly taken from under you.
*Mr Thompson has every right to share bonuses as he please. But it would be a cold day in hell that I allowed my performance to be measured by my medical status.
The COVID vaccines have only been approved for EMERGENCY USE, they DO NOT have full approval. Stop playing on word, we are all human guinea pigs. There is no way for the companies who created the vaccines, scientists or doctors to know what the long term negative affects the vaccine may have on us, let alone the short term as they are shrouded in secrecy – particularly here.
Have you ever had to sign a consent form before to receive a vaccine! NO, why do you think that is required, because it is experimental and you are signing your right away to sue if there are long term consequences of the vaccine. Once they are granted full approval, a consent form will not be required.
Stop attacking people that are making decisions for themselves when it comes to their own health. What next, are you going to force those with Cancer to take treatment if they prefer quality of life over quantity?
I have sat back and listened to the diatribe by the media and posters enough. Leave people alone and let them decide. Start publishing both sides of the argument instead of being so biased. There are risks with taking it, there are risk with not taking it, and everyone needs to weigh those risks in their decision making. STOP TAKING AWAY PEOPLES HUMAN RIGHTS! HSA, STOP GAGGING YOUR DOCTORS AND STOP HIDING THE SHORT TERM AFFECTS SOME ARE HAVING!
The vaccines are not effective against catching the delta variant, only at preventing serious illness and death in some NOT all. The viral load is the same in vaccinated and unvaccinated with the delta, therefore you can still give it to the children. People still should be taking the same precautions, vaccinated or unvaccinated. The focus should be on treatment now, not jabbing others with an emergency use/experimental vaccine that is no longer effective for prevention of catching it.
Open the borders, require a mask mandate in public places.
Good for ALT
Have fun dealing with the Labour Board ALT for breaching the Labour Law.
No breach so no concern. Thanks.
Horrible, I will never be back. I hope those remaining 17 find new jobs, with respectable bosses who do not pressure, coerce, and force their employees to do something they are not comfortable with.
its all very simple:
to drive a car and protect others…you need to be tested, have insurance and carry proof of passing a test.
does this sound familar to anybody?
well done alt!
time to face down the anti-vaxx nonsense.
I applaud Al T for this. It is time that the private sector took a stand to reinforce the need for everyone to get vaccinated for the sake of our community. It is time for all other large employers in the private sector to follow suit. The reality is that all large companies are operating on the front line, in some way, and this means interaction with other people whether they be colleagues, customers or suppliers. Employers have a responsibility which goes beyond the individual. They have a responsibility to ensure that everyone in their environment is safe and this means encouraging vaccinations in anyway they can.
In the next few months we will be opening up to the outside world and it is very likely that Covid will appear here at some point. As the recent experience in the UK and US has shown those becoming seriously ill and dying are almost always unvaccinated. People not getting vaccinated are fooling themselves that they will be OK.
Class action lawsuit?
We need to know breakdown of people who had the vaccine. Work permit/PR vs caymanian.
Oh wow, could never imagine the erosion of INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS for the COLLECTIVE is happening as we speak.
If you have any adverse reaction they should be held responsible.
CNS!! If you post this which I doubt, how can you say:
“There continues to be significant misinformation circulating on social media platforms, such as the apparently plausible but false claims that the vaccines are experimental”
You cannot be serious! here read for yourself!
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/experimental-coronavirus-vaccine-highly-effective
YOU CNS are NOW spreading misinformation!
Lets see you post this!
CNS: It’s amazing, and depressing, how often people post links without reading them properly, or at all. I think you just found the heading on Google and rushed to try to prove whatever point you thought you were making. So, first look at the date of that page on the NIH. It’s more than a year old (July 2020). Then read this: FALSE: COVID-19 vaccines are experimental
Or the FDA: Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines Explained
However, you might also want to actually read the page you linked. It’s very informative.
Disgusting precedent being set here.
Well done ALT leading from the front .
Shame PACT won’t follow suit with Civil Servants
Government cannot lawfully mandate it for work permit holders without also mandating it for expatriate civil servants.
People do realize that you are not entitled to a bonus, you are only entitled to you monthly salary. A bonus is an extra gift that the company chooses to give to their staff.
You’re talking to people who view sick days as an extension of their paid vacation.
Thank you Al’t!
Where are all of the other large employers? No cajones? Where is the Chamber of Commerce Members? They need to step up before the border opens and have their employees get at least the first shot before they re-open. If they decide not to take the shot there needs to be a ongoing testing program in place.
All Government front-line people should be vaccinated or at the very least tested on a regular basis as well.
I agree. Well done Al T. Not only does the chamber need do something but what about all the churches. They should be encouraging their flock to get a jab or two.
Why in the world would you thank ALT for systematic discrimination and dehumanisation?
You notice that the larger the “us” herd gets, the more they approve of discrimination of the “them”? Yeah. Not the first time in history. The herding instinct is strong with you.
I have taken the jab. Wish I hadn’t. I won’t help you applaud the denigration of our fellow citizens. I feel sorry for you. Truly.
I wonder how much the bonus is? A $100 gift certificate to ALT?
More than you’ll be getting…
Good for ALT! You ask most of the unvaxed why and they will give you the stupidest reasons – most based on false information and conspiracy theories. Well stupid people, you can’t take a conspiracy theory to the bank like a bonus cheque!
Dat wa ya get
Covid-19 the perfect virus!
Paul says…”It’s just Benign
Alexandria… “Only a little Mischievous”
Akeem…”Oh it’s Debilitating”
Sasha…”This is dangerous and Fatal”
*Group Poll Summary: We are certain we are correct!
Vaxxers…Get the vaccines they are helpful
Anti-Vaxxers…Don’t get the vaccines they are harmful
*Group Poll Summary: We are certain we are correct!
(Statistical Mathematics eludes the vast majority)
21st Century Primitive Homo Sapiens can find NO consensus on how to eradicate Covid-19.
Covid-19 Wins!
A formidable opponent wins by exploiting a weakness. Humans are becoming more selfish and individualistic so less likely to work together for the common good. This is our weakness, a virus sooner or later will wipe us out if we don’t come together.