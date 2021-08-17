Airports end kerbside pick-up and drop-off

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): By the end of this month private drivers will no longer be able to drop off or pick up passengers at the kerb in front of the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac. From 30 August, only authorised taxis and buses will be allowed to take travellers right up to the entrance for departures or collect them in front of arrivals at the two airports.

A release from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) said that this was part of the “new Airport Landside Security requirement”.

From Monday, 30 August, all private vehicles will be routed to the short- or long-term parking lots, where the parking fees will be waived through to the end of September. From the beginning of October, the standard parking fees will apply.

However, a drop-off zone in the short-term parking lot will be allocated for those persons dropping off departing passengers. Drivers who are picking up arriving passengers must also park in the short-term parking lot. Parking will be free for up to five minutes, after which time the standard parking rates will apply.

“These changes in traffic flows have been implemented in the United Kingdom and in some overseas territories to reduce risk and improve airport security,” said Chief Airport Security Officer Chad Yates. “Keeping our customers safe is our number one priority, and these new measures in the way in which vehicles can now travel in and out of the airport have been put in place with airport security at the forefront of our minds.”

He added, “As airport security continues to evolve globally, we are committed to mitigating risk and providing an excellent airport experience. We recognise these changes will impact our customers, but our goal is to minimise the impact while ensuring a safe and secure environment.”